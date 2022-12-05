Medicare, obviously, profitable
About the editorial on the Medicare Advantage (Monday, Nov. 21, Page A6, “Make careful choices on Medicare”): I wasn’t even allowed to keep my own doctor on that. But I am so tired of it, every half hour, all day long, on different channels. Anybody that’s got that much profit to advertise that much. Also, I have a website with my doctor’s office that has all my private medical information in it and they are even advertising Medicare Advantage there. So you know it’s got to be highly profitable to advertise with all these movie stars and spend all the money on advertising.
Bond too low in manslaughter
(Re Sunday, Dec. 4’s front-page story, “Man shoots, kills wife Friday night”): I’m responding to Sound Off again. I keep calling (because) we need serious bail reform here in Citrus County. Here a man shoots his wife, he kills her and his bond is $30,000. So he pays $3,000 and this guy goes back on the streets. Really? It should be like $350,000 if you murder someone. This guy could pay $3,000 and get back out and do exactly what he wants to do. Totally ridiculous. Need serious bail reform in Citrus County.
Gather signatures to give to Board
This is to the person who wrote about Ruthie Schlabach and the board administration meetings silencing the people from speaking (Sunday, Dec. 4’s Page C3 Sound Off, “Don’t silence the public”): That happened way back when. Before when they tried it, it didn’t go. What you can do, if you want to, is we all could get together and start petitions and present them at one of the meetings. Just go around to stores and places and find out what you have to do to get your petition, so it’s legal, and then give it to them. Get as many signatures as you can get – get your church, your gas station, wherever – and then present it to them and let them know how you feel. That’s how you get their attention.
Shame on pharmacy
This information is for the person commenting on Medicare not covering the shingles vaccine (Sunday, Dec. 4’s Page C3 Sound Off, “Medicare coverage isn’t great”). Please be informed that the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, 2022, provides that as of January 2023, all vaccinations that are covered under Medicare Part D that are approved and recommended by the centers for Medicare and Medicaid and also by the CDC will be covered without a co-pay. So no cost will be incurred for the shingles vaccination. Shame on the pharmacy that did not share this information with you.
At least it was cheaper
(Re Sunday, Dec. 4’s Page C3 Sound Off, “Medicare coverage isn’t great”): This is in response to the lady that called about the shingles shot. When we got ours over 10 years ago, we had to pay $600 apiece at our doctor’s office. But now I see that she couldn’t afford the $50? Well, I just wanted to let her know that as of Jan. 1, Medicare is supposed to be paying for it for free. So just hold out to the end of the month and you should be OK.
Have a jolly Christmas
The campers and boaters at Chassahowitzka are going to have a very merry and jolly Christmas thanks to Swiftmud, and no thanks to the bah-humbugs at the BOCC.
Cyclists need to obey law
Those of you who ride bicycles – especially in Citrus Springs on the trail off of North Citrus Springs Boulevard – you really need to obey the laws. You have got stop signs and not one of you guys, out of probably about 12 of you, stop. I’ve seen you almost get hit. Yes, we have to slow down and make sure no one’s coming, but you guys need to obey the laws, as well. You’ve got stop signs and you don’t adhere to them. It’s time that you start getting a ticket for not listening to the stop signs.
Letter writers need to get to the point
I read all the editorials and used to read all the letters to the editor. Those letters to the editor are getting far too long. There used to be a phrase years ago that said to somebody that was longwinded: “What are you doing, writing a book? Why don’t you leave that chapter out?” It could be hundreds of words less and then more people could write in, but the letters to the editor, they are so long. Forget about it.
Donate diapers, baby clothing
Since Christmas is approaching rapidly and we are shopping for infants needing clothing and diapers, etc., why not buy the diapers now and leave them at a church? Many churches give food for the needy and other items, why not diapers? They’re a necessity and so many people can’t afford them. Buy different sizes. Remember the infant in Bethlehem.
Aldi’s update please
Can someone give us a status update on whether Aldi’s moving into the old Kmart store in Inverness plaza? I hope so.
Demolishing hotel was a bad choice
That motel that they demolished in Inverness, they really should have kept that one. I’ve always seen it clean. I don’t know what goes on here. Oh well, some choices aren’t made correctly.