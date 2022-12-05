Sound off logo 2021

Medicare, obviously, profitable

About the editorial on the Medicare Advantage (Monday, Nov. 21, Page A6, “Make careful choices on Medicare”): I wasn’t even allowed to keep my own doctor on that. But I am so tired of it, every half hour, all day long, on different channels. Anybody that’s got that much profit to advertise that much. Also, I have a website with my doctor’s office that has all my private medical information in it and they are even advertising Medicare Advantage there. So you know it’s got to be highly profitable to advertise with all these movie stars and spend all the money on advertising.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle