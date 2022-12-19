It shouldn’t take that long
Over a week ago I called in asking a simple question on tipping…I don’t know why it’s taking so long for it not being published. We’ve been waiting over a week now to see if our information will be printed in your paper.
Editor’s Note: It was published in the Dec. 14 edition.
Well, I see the Chronicle continues following the playbook of the Democratic Party to stop people from investigating the Biden Foundation with “So much for ‘Dementia Joe,’” in the Friday paper (Dec. 16’s Page A10 “Varying Voices” column by Jeff Robbins). He talks (about) how great Joe Biden was, how he loves his veterans and he didn’t need a teleprompter…The Chronicle is going right along with the program.
I really enjoyed the article about “Dementia Joe” that was written by Jeff Robbins (Friday, Dec. 16, Page A10). I agree with him and everything he said in there…
I’m responding to (Friday, Dec. 16’s Page A11) Sound Off, “Deputies need body cameras”: While I totally agree, for you to say because the deputy used lethal force, you’d like to see if it actually happened, that’s really pathetic and sad. Body cameras will tell the full story, but if you’re not law enforcement, you have no idea. What are you going to do, look at every body camera to say yes or no? You’re just too nosy.
This Sound Off is about the other Sound Off that the county needs a homeless shelter (Friday, Dec. 16, Page A11). The only problem with that is nobody wants it in their neighborhood.
That person that keeps advertising in the Classifieds looking for a small dog, why doesn’t he go down to the shelter? There’s plenty of small dogs there and every one of them could use a home.
Does anyone know why the post office doesn’t have Christmas stamps this year?
On Monday (my garbage pick-up service) distributed brand-new garbage containers in our neighborhood. On Tuesday, I received my bill with a $13 increase. Merry Christmas from (my garbage pick-up service)!
Hey, here’s a good idea for the litter problem: How about Citrus County Public Works Department coordinate with the subcontractors that cut the grass and have litter crews out there cleaning up the trash before the grass is cut? Then we don’t have confetti like along Gospel Island Road. Every time that the grass gets cut, they go right over the trash. Poor management.