Lawmakers need to solve insurance company
I’m calling in reference to the article, “Insurance proposals could bring big changes to state” (Sunday, Dec. 11’s front-page story). I’m reading what they have to say and, you know, those changes, that’s not going to change anything but for us the people, OK? State lawmakers have largely ignored the issue that has been directly blamed for numerous past company failures that have allowed some executives to make eye-popping sums of money over the last decade when companies were wildly profitable thanks to years without a storm. Between 2014 and 2018, the CEO for Fort Lauderdale-based Universal Insurance made between $14 million and $25 million a year. So now they want to force people to go from Citizens to private insurance? My God, do you know how many private insurance companies that are related to the big companies have gone out of business?
Solve insurance problems
I also agree with the person who wrote about a tree falling on a house and the insurance company doesn’t want to pay for repairs because they claim it’s an act of God. I also agree about why are they raising our insurance if it is an act of God? What is going on here? They’re really taking advantage of everyone. This was on your Dec. 11, 2022 (Page C2 Sound Off, “Explain ‘act of God’”). We should do something about this. Everyone should get together and talk to (them).
Federal and state prisons are different
I’m responding to (Sunday, Dec. 11’s Page C2) Sound Off, “Prison not enough punishment” for the people for the Jan. 6 (Capitol attack) who are going to prison. They are going to a federal prison. That’s white-collar crime. That’s not really a prison. You can have a TV in your cell, you can cook in your cell and the officers wear suits. Federal prisons and state prisons are totally different. If they went to a state prison, it’s a lot different, but federal prison is like being in a country club.
Read column from paper
This concerns the House speaker. I suggest people read the article on (Page) C3 of Sunday’s paper on the Opinion page, “We could use a bipartisan speaker.” I suggest you read this. It’s the best for America and the American people.
You can move on
The Sound Off’s in regard to the person who wants a sit-down restaurant in Homosassa (Sunday, Dec. 11, Page C3): Well, hey man, U-Haul rents trucks every day. You can move. We like our area like it is.
Don’t blame restaurants
(Re Sunday, Dec. 11’s, Page C3 Sound Off.) To the person who wanted a sit-down restaurant in Homosassa after 2 o’clock in the afternoon: I know of three restaurants that stopped serving dinner because not enough regulars showed up for dinner. Most seniors go for breakfasts and lunches and the restaurants were losing a lot of money, especially in the summertime when there’s nobody around. So I guess you’ll just have to go somewhere else, but you can’t blame the restaurants, really, because it’s costing them too much to keep the buildings open when nobody shows up.
Fort Cooper celebration was beautiful
At Fort Cooper Nights of Lights, there were abundant lights and decorated beautifully. What was disappointing, in the past there was Christmas music, singing and musical instruments. It was quiet musically.
Have a safe Christmas
Well, all of you know what’s been going on lately with shootings in Citrus County. See if you can try to make it through the holidays without somebody killing each other or accidental shootings or whatever. It usually starts out with arguments while everybody’s partying, smoking weed, doing coke, drinking beer or whatever. The weapons that come out usually are knives, guns, bats, swords, anything. You guys, one time, though, if you pull this stuff on any of the deputies, you’re going to end up dead or hurt bad. And on behalf of that, you’ll have to pay the hospital bills if you live through it. Anyway, the ball’s in your court. Some people, you just ought to take it easy and grow up. And when you have a chance to back off, back off, because you’re going to get hurt. Everybody have a good Christmas. God bless you.
Thanks for treating us to lunch
I’m calling about the free lunch. We are meeting our granddaughter, an FSU student, for lunch at Charlie’s Fish House. We were told that it was fully paid for by an unknown person. Great people are living in Citrus County. Thank you very much for your kindness.
Rents need to be capped
Why is there not a cap on the rent that these landlords keep raising? Decent human beings need a place to live that is decent, clean and comfortable. Why do you have to pay $1,500 and live in the slums? That is outrageous. I remember back in the day in the ’70s, you were able to have a decent home, come home and have a decent meal. You can’t do that now.