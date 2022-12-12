Sound Off logo 2021

Lawmakers need to solve insurance company

I’m calling in reference to the article, “Insurance proposals could bring big changes to state” (Sunday, Dec. 11’s front-page story). I’m reading what they have to say and, you know, those changes, that’s not going to change anything but for us the people, OK? State lawmakers have largely ignored the issue that has been directly blamed for numerous past company failures that have allowed some executives to make eye-popping sums of money over the last decade when companies were wildly profitable thanks to years without a storm. Between 2014 and 2018, the CEO for Fort Lauderdale-based Universal Insurance made between $14 million and $25 million a year. So now they want to force people to go from Citizens to private insurance? My God, do you know how many private insurance companies that are related to the big companies have gone out of business?

