Sound Off logo 2021

Growth will bring crime

I’m responding to (Friday, Oct. 28’s Page A8) Sound Off, “No representation,” where the person complains Citrus County (ignores) Crystal River because a Texas Roadhouse is going in at Lecanto and they have nothing in Crystal River and they’re complaining about it. Really? What is it, 10 miles to drive from Crystal River to Lecanto, depending on where you live? You can’t drive 10 miles? Where do you want one, right in front of your door? Let me tell you something: You’re all wishing for this stuff and it’s coming and it’s coming and then when it comes – slam, bam, bang – you are going to hate it, with the traffic, the crime, the people. You are not going to like it, believe me. Been there.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle