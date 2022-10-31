Growth will bring crime
I’m responding to (Friday, Oct. 28’s Page A8) Sound Off, “No representation,” where the person complains Citrus County (ignores) Crystal River because a Texas Roadhouse is going in at Lecanto and they have nothing in Crystal River and they’re complaining about it. Really? What is it, 10 miles to drive from Crystal River to Lecanto, depending on where you live? You can’t drive 10 miles? Where do you want one, right in front of your door? Let me tell you something: You’re all wishing for this stuff and it’s coming and it’s coming and then when it comes – slam, bam, bang – you are going to hate it, with the traffic, the crime, the people. You are not going to like it, believe me. Been there.
Deal could have been struck
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
(Re Saturday, Oct. 29’s front-page story, “Harbor Freight backs out; Chili’s set to open”): As the old saying goes, “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.” So they basically nixed the deal with Harbor Freight and will sit there with vacant space. I’m sure they could have worked something out.
Event needs to move
(Re Saturday, Oct. 29’s front-page story, “Stars delight crowd at Inverness Country Jam”): The Citrus Jam belongs at the Citrus County Auditorium for country music fans, not at our beautiful Liberty Park with free playground, walking, picnicking and enjoying the lake view for families young and old. Bring back Cooterfest.
Right to vote is important
I just read the article in the paper today entitled, “American democracy isn’t in peril” (Saturday, Oct. 29’s Page A7 “Varying Voices” column by Ben Shapiro). After reading it, I wondered to myself, what value was this article? It did not point out anything to me that would be helpful to prevent voter intimidation, voter limited access and people at the voting places or drop-offs wearing guns and so forth to frighten off the people that made the right to vote. The right to vote is the single most important thing for democracy.
We’re not in peril
In reference to your article, “American democracy isn’t in peril” (Saturday, Oct. 29, Page A7): I disagree with you wholeheartedly. We are not in peril; our country is in total disarray.
Parents need to deal with kids
I agree with the Sound Off on Saturday that said, “Let parents transport kids” (Oct. 29, Page A7) If children behave so badly on the bus, the driver should write them up and then they’re suspended from riding the bus for a period of time. Let the parents take the kids to school. If the kids don’t show up, then they’re truant. We need to get tough on this. I can’t imagine anybody wanting to be a school bus driver in this day and age with the way things are.
Wanting to recycle batteries
I was wondering if anyone knows where to take used batteries for recycle. I have a whole boxful and I took them somewhere and they want me to pay them to recycle them. So if anyone has any information, I would like it.
Sanity on the fringe
I, like many seniors, really regret the open enrollment for the Medicare insurance program. It’s in the paper, they mail you, they drive you crazy. I get 20 phone calls a day. My sanity right now is on a fringe.
Bring back Cooterfest
Bring back Cooterfest. Most young and old families cannot afford $60 to $120 tickets for the Country Jam. No rides, no petting areas or cooter races. Admission of $6 is for what – so you buy a hotdog or a beer? Not well thought out for families.
Finally, some action
This is a big thank you to Citrus County Crystal River code enforcement officers. After eight months, it’s finally achieved getting the vacant lot on (U.S.) 19 and Fort Island Trail mowed. We’ve been calling for eight months to the city.
Letters have value
The letters to the editor certainly give us a wonderful opportunity to get to know the value of many of our neighbors. Without these letters, I would have never guessed (who) lived amongst us.