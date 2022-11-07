EV batteries are expensive
(Re Friday, Nov. 4’s Page A10 “Other Voices” column titled, “Powering fridges with cars,” by Mary Linn and Nicholas Duran): The other day, there was an article in the paper about how wonderful it’s going to be in an emergency that people will be able to use their electric car to power items in their house. However, what wasn’t mentioned is that the replacement batteries in those electric cars cost anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000 and even more in some models. I can’t afford that. I can barely afford to replace the $200 battery in my car.
Maybe print it in the paper
This is Saturday, Nov. 5, and I read about the (Page A7 Sound Off, “Tell us about the) status of the mall,” that eyesore that we have on (U.S.) 19 in Crystal River. The Editor’s Note said to visit https://tinyurl.com. You know, why don’t they print this in the paper? Some of us don’t have time to sit on our behinds all day and look at computers. Some of us are working our butts off trying to make a living and it would be easier to read it in the paper than for us get on the computer. I thought that’s what the paper was for, to let people know what’s going on.
Editor’s Note: That was the link to the story the Chronicle did about the status of the mall. The story was in the Wednesday, Oct. 26, edition of the Chronicle.
So tired of vitriol
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off, “Vets have right to free speech,” in the Saturday, Nov. 5, Chronicle (Page A8). Really, I’m just shaking my head at the anger and the vitriol I’m reading. They say they’re proud of the veteran and most veterans are proud of anyone who has a sticker like that and they’re talking about the situation in Afghanistan. To say you’re proud of that person putting that kind of language out there about a president of the United States, all I can say is I disagree. And of course your answer is, “Take your (little) sensitive nature and take it back to wherever you came from.” That’s typical and it doesn’t solve anything.
Take them to the landfill
For the person who’s looking to recycle batteries (in Saturday, Nov. 5’s Page A8 Sound Off): The Citrus County landfill on Gulf-to-Lake (Highway) takes batteries.
Beware of scams
I wanted to make everyone in Citrus County aware of a scam involving Medicare. I received a call today by a woman who said she worked for United States Medicare Health Insurance Verification Department. She asked if I had received my Medicare card. When I said “no,” she asked to verify my information and after asking about my name, address, home phone and birth date, she then asked for my Social Security number, which I did not give her. She then asked for my family doctor’s name. Then she said I would be receiving a second call from their shipper within 24 hours, which I did. He asked to verify the information. He stated the info, then asked me to reply “yes” if it was correct. This is a scam. I verified it with medicare.gov. The United States Medicare Health Insurance Verification Department does not exist. They will not call you. I hope this helps someone else to not become a victim of this scam.
Family services is a joke
I’m trying to call Family Services to report possible elderly negligence from a family member. It’s a 45-minute wait on the phone or they tell you that you can file a complaint on their website. I go to their website and I can’t even find what I’m looking for. They have all this different stuff on there. This is absurd.
Editor’s Note: If you believe a crime is being committed, call 911.
Ukraine relief anyone?
I have a neighbor that just moved into Citrus County who was asking me a question. Are there any organizations, churches or anyone doing fundraisers for the Ukraine conflict? He’s from up north and he wants to know. He wants to donate his time and some financial aid, but he didn’t know what churches, if any, are doing fundraisers for the Ukraine. If your members could put in information, he’d appreciate hearing from anyone about where he can contact these people.