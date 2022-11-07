Sound off logo 2021

EV batteries are expensive

(Re Friday, Nov. 4’s Page A10 “Other Voices” column titled, “Powering fridges with cars,” by Mary Linn and Nicholas Duran): The other day, there was an article in the paper about how wonderful it’s going to be in an emergency that people will be able to use their electric car to power items in their house. However, what wasn’t mentioned is that the replacement batteries in those electric cars cost anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000 and even more in some models. I can’t afford that. I can barely afford to replace the $200 battery in my car.

