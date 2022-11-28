Thank you for recognition
I’m calling in about the Friday, Nov. 25, “Thanks to paper carriers” (Page A10 Sound Off). I have been one for over 30 years. It’s not an easy job. We really appreciate the recognition. And (the Sound Off) “Old saying no longer valid,” let’s see: “Sleet, nor rain, nor hail, could stop the U.S. mail.” That’s because they were riding with a paper carrier. They no longer ride with us. That’s why you didn’t get your mail on a day when it was rainy or windy. Have a nice day. A proud paper carrier for over 32 years.
Two pieces of information missing
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
(Re the Saturday, Nov. 26, front-page story, “Former county administrator Randy Oliver dies less than one month into retirement”): I noticed in today’s paper there was a great column on Randy Oliver’s death, but the missing things were, it didn’t say when he died or what he died from. Hmm.
Editor’s Note: The county was unable to confirm his date of death.
Blow a police whistle in their ear
This is in response to “No one is listening,” the letter to the editor on Saturday, Nov. 26 (Page A8). This is about the robocalls and how absolutely irritating they are to our ability to enjoy life. I will tell him to call the local sheriff’s deputies’ office and ask them, because it is legal to blow a police whistle into the phone and it is legal to blow out their eardrums. I don’t recommend you do that, but I think a good threat might go a long way. Just saying, check it out.
People entitled to point of view
I’m responding to (the Saturday, Nov. 26, Page A8) Sound Off, “We need more common sense commentary”: I totally disagree with you. I think it’s the people’s point of view and they are entitled to it, whether you like it or not. If you don’t like it…don’t read (it).
State laws supersede HOAs
I’m reading the Saturday (Nov. 26) Sound Off and I see again another article about clotheslines (Page A8, “It’s the owners’ fault”). Please know that Florida statutes allow clotheslines and no HOA can prevent it. Florida statutes supersede any HOA rules and, in fact, any HOA that has that written in their rules, it was written before the law and is in violation of state law. So if you want to hang your clothes outside, please do so. The only thing you need to be aware of is that each night your clothesline must be taken down by dark. Have a great day.
Sports coverage is fine
In the Sound Off, “Your sports coverage is wrong” (Saturday, Nov. 26, Page A8), you comment that they show a color picture of the Gators and a black-and-white of the Seminoles. I don’t care if the picture is in color or black-and-white. I think they are doing a very good job. If you are looking for pictures, go buy a picture book.
Growth will feed pollution
We are clear-cutting thousands of acres in Citrus County to build high-density housing developments, extending the Suncoast Parkway and adding more lanes to (County Road) 491. Much of the wood will be burned, polluting the air we breathe. If each acre is equivalent to driving a typical car a few thousand miles, the total could be equivalent to millions of miles. Most of that is just to feed unwanted growth. I say “unwanted” because of a barrage of Sound Offs criticizing this growth.
Good luck to new administrator
To the new administrator of Citrus County, Steve Howard, and family: Welcome. You are in luck that you will not have to deal with our two departed county commissioners that have garnered national attention on occasion. Good luck. I think you will like it here.
New scam alert
A new scam: All they had was my email address and they got into my account and took out two monthly payments to an exercise place that I didn’t even sign up for. I would never have believed this if it didn’t happen to me and that was because they had my email address only. So please be careful.