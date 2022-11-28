Thank you for recognition

I’m calling in about the Friday, Nov. 25, “Thanks to paper carriers” (Page A10 Sound Off). I have been one for over 30 years. It’s not an easy job. We really appreciate the recognition. And (the Sound Off) “Old saying no longer valid,” let’s see: “Sleet, nor rain, nor hail, could stop the U.S. mail.” That’s because they were riding with a paper carrier. They no longer ride with us. That’s why you didn’t get your mail on a day when it was rainy or windy. Have a nice day. A proud paper carrier for over 32 years.

