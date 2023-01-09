More to the story
I was very horrified by the front-page story (Jan. 6) about the man that poisoned the cats and the dog and I am glad that he is going to jail. However, I think there is more to the story in the fact that the pet owners will have to live with the fact that they let their animals roam around and…not keeping their animals in their own yards where they belong. That’s the way I feel about both parts of that story. Anyways, I’m glad they caught that guy and it was terrific work that they did to find him.
Column was intelligent read
(Re Saturday, Jan. 7’s Page A8 “Varying Voices” column titled, “The death of eternal truths and the new paganism”): I am calling for the excellent article you had of Ben Shapiro, lawyer, columnist, conservative political commentator. It seemed nice to read a very intelligent column. Thank you.
Record timeframe completion
Don’t worry, as it’s on the way. The BOCC just announced that the four-laning of County Road 491 between State Road 44 at the four corners to County Road 486, Norvell Bryant Highway, will be completed by mid-2025. That will give us a record completion timeframe of three decades, or 30 years, from the four-lane workshops of 1995. Let’s all salute the BOCC for a job well done, with completion in sight. Thank you, BOCC.
Another scam going round
There’s another scam going around. I got a call from a lady that said Duke Energy was going to cut off my electric. I’m not even with Duke; I’m with SECO. I told her that and she hung up. Beware, folks.
We don’t want all the housing
I agree with the commissioners that are concerned about the roadways coming into Citrus County and all the housing that is being proposed. Much of the workforce will commute out of our county to jobs in Tampa and Orlando. I came from a county that this is true. This is fact. Seventy percent of the workforce worked out of the county. Do we want this? No. Please do not approve all this housing.
Use different labor sources
Regarding the cost of the proposed animal shelter in Citrus County: There are several ways to cut costs and provide community benefits at the same time. The Withlacoochee Technical College and other schools offer construction programs where students would learn real-world skills working along teachers and contractors that are building the facility. The experience the students would get working in an apprenticeship role alongside master craftsmen is invaluable. Also, manual labor tasks could be performed by nonviolent state and local inmates who would have their sentences reduced in exchange for their labor. The general contractors’ labor costs would be reduced while providing training for future workers and saving money for the taxpayers of Citrus County.
Limit rents
Rents these days are outrageous. You have to pay $1,000 to $1,500 to live in almost slum conditions. I remember back in the ’70s when it was affordable. You could have a decent home and put food on the table and not have to work two or three jobs to pay for it. You can’t do that anymore. These landlords just keep on raising the rents. There should be a limit on it or something.
Tired of all the litter
I’m tired of seeing the litter all over our roads and highways. I keep seeing trash and garbage, branches, tree limbs and everything else blowing out of the trailers that’s not covered. I thought the county had an ordinance that all loads have to be covered or tarped. The sheriff’s department should ticket these people for not covering their loads. This is where all the litter on the roadways and everything is coming from. I seen it myself, over and over again, especially with the big trucks. Law enforcement needs to put a stop to it and enforce the ordinance with fines and start ticketing these people.