More to the story

I was very horrified by the front-page story (Jan. 6) about the man that poisoned the cats and the dog and I am glad that he is going to jail. However, I think there is more to the story in the fact that the pet owners will have to live with the fact that they let their animals roam around and…not keeping their animals in their own yards where they belong. That’s the way I feel about both parts of that story. Anyways, I’m glad they caught that guy and it was terrific work that they did to find him.

