You’d have more arrests if …

(Re Friday, Jan. 20’s Page A3 story, “Inverness man facing possession, trafficking charges”): I read in the paper the other day about the guy…that all that mess and fentanyl was found in his vehicle. You know, that was a good seizure for the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. You could have a lot more seizures like that if your officers (keep) pulling over people for traffic infractions. Look what you might find. More of it would be off the streets…Pull those people over. You might get lucky and save more lives by getting those drugs off the streets.

