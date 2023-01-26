You’d have more arrests if …
(Re Friday, Jan. 20’s Page A3 story, “Inverness man facing possession, trafficking charges”): I read in the paper the other day about the guy…that all that mess and fentanyl was found in his vehicle. You know, that was a good seizure for the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. You could have a lot more seizures like that if your officers (keep) pulling over people for traffic infractions. Look what you might find. More of it would be off the streets…Pull those people over. You might get lucky and save more lives by getting those drugs off the streets.
There is no comparison
I’m reading the Sound Off on Jan. 20 and someone had an article in there about “No news about worst attack ever,” comparing Jan. 6 to the 9/11 attack…On 9/11 we lost almost 3,000 people, the destruction of property was immense and the devastation to the economy was immense. Anyone who compares this to 9/11 is … manipulated by the media. Jan. 6 was a protest that, yes, got out of hand by a number of people that entered the (Capitol). To compare the two is insane.
Thank you so much
I never cease to be impressed by the Christian ethics of folks down here. My son’s stalled bass boat drew four offers of a tow and a young man at the dock who trailered his boat home and would not accept payment. Thank you.
Turn your headlights on
Would it be possible to tell all the northerners to please – and the state law requires you to – turn your headlights on when you have your wipers going? With the rainy season upon us, there’s so many of you people driving around with your wipers going in the rain with no lights on. It’s an accident waiting to happen. Learn the laws of Florida.
Tear it down now
The Crystal Square shopping center in the center of Crystal River on (U.S.) 19 is an embarrassment to the city of Crystal River and Citrus County itself. It’s about time that the city council, the board of county commissioners, the governor or somebody needs to do something about that and have it razed completely and redeveloped. I don’t know who, how or when, but it needs to be done. I’ve lived in this county long enough (to remember) when that particular shopping center was thriving and an asset to this county. If they can get a house in Beverly Hills that has a bunch of rats running around and code enforcement can get it leveled in less than a week – it’s been like five, seven, 10 years that this place has been just left to decay along with the old Village Inn – (they can) get it leveled, clean it up and put something nice there.