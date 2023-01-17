No Sound Offs
Hey, Chronicle, what gives? How come there’s no Sound Offs in today’s paper (Jan. 14)? It’s Saturday morning – one of my only days off, of course – and I like to relax with my breakfast and coffee while leisurely reading my Chronicle. The first page I always go to is the Opinion section to read the Sound Offs. That’s where I get my laughs for the day, but today? Nothing at all on a Saturday. Kind of ruined my morning.
Worst sheriff ever
I’ve been a resident here in Citrus County for over 50 years and this is the worst sheriff that we ever had in this county, as far as service. You never see his men out in the streets. Only time you see them is when there’s an accident, which there shouldn’t be any if they were out patrolling like they were supposed to. I’d like to know what the sheriff here does with his time and why he isn’t patrolling the streets like they used to when Sheriff Dean was in here and all the other sheriffs down the line.
Keep VA Clinic staff
The Lecanto VA Clinic is wonderful. They do a great job. The doctors and staff have always taken care of me and are now with cancer I’ve just discovered due to the fact that they took care of me. And they are taking care of me now with meeting the best doctors we have in this area and the ones from Tampa Bay. They are doing a terrific job with the community centers where veterans don’t have to drive 70 miles each way to see their doctors. They’re doing a wonderful job also, so we have a great team. They’re making it great for all the veterans we have in Citrus County and I’m one that’s right there in the middle of everything. We have terrific people that we hope will stay. Keep the staff at the Lecanto VA (Clinic). They do a wonderful job.
Free speech, free press
Oliver North gets print space for the same reasons every writer can get print space: Free speech, free press.
Classes available for turn signals
Since most cars in Florida, the turn signals do not work or people do not know how to use them, I will give free classes how to use or fix. Contact Big Guy Hawkeye.
Stop complaining please
I’ve noticed several more Sound Off complaints about the proposed $22 million animal shelter, and the editor did, in a recent publication, put a note in that it is not $22 million for the shelter because the BOCC told the architects that $9 million was the absolute limit. Stop complaining, please.
Thank you for doing a great job
I’m using your paper every day with a new yearly (subscription) and I do appreciate it. You’re great. You do a professional, wonderful job. Thank you for all the great entertainment and reading and learning and everything else. You all do a great job.
Not getting much from CCSO
How come there’s a lot of trailers out here the people are pulling behind their vehicle with no plates on them? I look at that vehicle that they’re pulling with and it has a plate, either an out-of-state plate or a Florida tag on it. Why isn’t somebody stopping these people with trailers that have no plates? I’ve seen police behind a vehicle with a trailer that there’s no plate on it and they just let them keep on going and they don’t do nothing. What am I paying the county for out of my taxes for services that we’re not getting from the sheriff? I’d like to have an answer on that. I wish somebody would ask the sheriff about that. Please do.