No Sound Offs

Hey, Chronicle, what gives? How come there’s no Sound Offs in today’s paper (Jan. 14)? It’s Saturday morning – one of my only days off, of course – and I like to relax with my breakfast and coffee while leisurely reading my Chronicle. The first page I always go to is the Opinion section to read the Sound Offs. That’s where I get my laughs for the day, but today? Nothing at all on a Saturday. Kind of ruined my morning.

