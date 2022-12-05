Give jail back to sheriff
I’m responding to Sound Off (about Friday, Dec. 2’s front-page story), “County to work with jail on staffing,” where they’re fining them. Give it back to the sheriff’s department and let them run the county jail. They would run it more efficiently than this company from Tennessee. Believe me, I worked in a prison and I know what I’m talking about. On top of that, if you’re going to renew your contract, take that fine money out of that. Renegotiate a new contract and take the fine money out of that contract right there, bottom line. You don’t need someone to figure it out. If you want, I’ll figure it out for you.
These are more pressing problems
This Sound Off is about the editorial Dec. 2, “The problem nobody seems to want to solve” (Page A10). Other more traumatic problems: Felons in violation of parole, bonding system needs improvement, failure to appear, driving while (license is) suspended, impound or disable the vehicles they are driving. These violations endanger everyone.
Look for another company
Today is Saturday, Dec. 3, and I’m reading the Sound Off (Page A8, titled, “No Parade Magazine”). I am getting very tired of every time I’m looking for something, you say, “Oh, the company doesn’t produce it anymore and you have to go online.” There are a lot of us that do not go online, do not have computers and I think it is wrong. Look for another company to produce it. Why should we have to pay … and not get the full paper? Get with it, Chronicle.
Don’t write a book
Saturday’s paper in Sound Off, that one article should have been a letter to the editor (Dec. 3, Page A8, “You can’t stop people from coming”). Sound Off is sweet, short and to the point. You don’t write a book.
What’s with the delay tactic?
Mindboggling. Water resources in Citrus County have been managed from Brooksville, in neighboring Hernando County, for multiple decades. Now the county is considering Live Oak, in Suwannee County, three counties from here. Is this real or some kind of delay tactic?
Explain ‘act of God’
Neighbors, beware: If their tree falls on your roof and does damage, it is not covered by insurance. They call it “an act of God.” So why do they raise our insurance rates if all of this is an act of God? Please explain that to me.
Squatter rights don’t count
Nope, just because the Citrus County Parks and Recreation Department maintained the Chassahowitzka Campground and boat ramp for nearly 30 years does not provide squatter’s ownership rights. Sorry, but the county did not meet all of the legal requirements in the great state of Florida.
Go to a different store
I was just over at Publix at Citrus Hills with an order to be picked up. Well, there was a white KIA SUV parked next to me. There was no one in it and it was also in the pick-up zone. When the person came out of the store, he put a couple of bags of groceries in the car, then came around and took trash out of his front seat, put it in the store buggy and just pushed it up and left it sitting out in the middle of the parking lot. He has no sense. If he can’t park with the regular shoppers, then go to a different store.