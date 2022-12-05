Sound off logo 2021

Give jail back to sheriff

I’m responding to Sound Off (about Friday, Dec. 2’s front-page story), “County to work with jail on staffing,” where they’re fining them. Give it back to the sheriff’s department and let them run the county jail. They would run it more efficiently than this company from Tennessee. Believe me, I worked in a prison and I know what I’m talking about. On top of that, if you’re going to renew your contract, take that fine money out of that. Renegotiate a new contract and take the fine money out of that contract right there, bottom line. You don’t need someone to figure it out. If you want, I’ll figure it out for you.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle