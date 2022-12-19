Looking for the list
A short time ago you published a list of group charities for Citrus County (Sunday, Dec. 11, Page C3, “The Gift of Giving!”). Unfortunately, I can’t find that list on your webpage. It would be nice if you could republish that list for those of us who like to give cash contributions this week before Christmas. Thank you.
Editor’s Note: The list was published with Publisher Trina Murphy’s column. Visit https://tinyurl.com/3nzpestc to see the entire list.
Board’s silence was everything
At Tuesday, Dec. 13’s county commission meeting, the public asked the question of the commissioners, “What can be done about the trash along our public roadways here in Citrus County?” which is horrendous. Unfortunately, our county commissioner chairperson’s answer was – even though she was given options by the public about increasing litter crews or possibly inmates at the county jail picking up litter along our roadways or even possibly putting a litter tax on the fast-food establishments who contribute to the litter problem – (her) answer was, “Basically, there’s nothing we can do about it because people are the way they are today.” That’s leadership.
Not enough water for growth
In reference to your article, “Plans for mall site provide more specifics” (Friday, Dec. 16, Page A1): We complain we don’t have enough water now, so how are we going to have enough water for 360 apartments and 80 townhouses? And the rents are really absurd – almost $1,300 to $2,100 a month? According to Florida law, you have to make three times the amount of rent per month in order to reside there. You call this low-cost housing?
Get over it, you got caught
(Re Friday, Dec. 16’s Page A10 “Hot Corner – Stop Sign”): Another Meadowcrest stop sign incident. The man wanted to know how he could get a warning ticket for running a stop sign and for stopping over the line. Now he says, “How could I conceivably do both?” Well, you ran the stop sign, then you looked one way and you seen the cop and you stopped in the middle of the road because you knew you’d been caught. I think you should behave in the future. A stop is a stop. Also, I think I’m going to avoid Meadowcrest. There’s too many people over there running the stop sign.
No one is going to smile
I’m responding to Sound Off where the person says the people that are arrested, they should smile for their photo for the cameraman (Friday, Dec. 16, Page A11, “People in mugshots look distressed”). Really? You know nothing about law enforcement. I think you need to educate yourself. It’s an officer taking the photo and most of (the people arrested) are either on drugs, they’re angry or they’re just mentally ill. Do you think they’re going to understand the word “smile”? I don’t think so. I worked in a prison and guess what? Out of 1,200 inmates in there, none of them had a smile on their face on their prison ID card – not one.
Photos captured the moment
I’m responding to your article, “Holiday cheer” (Saturday, Dec. 17’s front-page story, with photos by Matthew Beck). I think it’s so wonderful, the excitement and smile and the bright eyes on the girl’s face with the toy, and the girl below her showing the excitement. Wonderful photos!
It doesn’t make sense
I realize I’m a dumb Yankee, but I’m restricted to watering my lawn to one day a week in order to conserve water, but yet there are car washes going up left and right in Citrus County. Please help me comprehend this.
Why do you sell one and not the other?
Why is it you sell the New York Times on Sundays, but you don’t sell the New York Post?
Editor’s Note: We don’t sell either paper.
Waste of time, money
I think it is a waste of money and totally ridiculous – “Curve Ahead” on the ground? Well, if you’re looking on the ground and you’re not paying attention to the road, there’s more accidents. If you’re so worried about a curve and people aren’t paying attention, maybe put a sign up, “Curve Ahead.” When I drive, I don’t look down at the ground. I look straight ahead and look to the sides. I mean come on, people. Do a better job of driving, period. To make the guys go and put that down on the road? That’s a shame. That’s really sad.
Vets treated poorly
I am a U.S. Army veteran. I was a first lieutenant, served from 1967 through 1969. When I came home from overseas, all I received was a note from the U.S. government for two more years to serve in the Army Reserves, which, of course, I did. There was no free hotdogs. There was nothing, not even a thank-you. I don’t think the vets are being treated properly.