Looking for the list

A short time ago you published a list of group charities for Citrus County (Sunday, Dec. 11, Page C3, “The Gift of Giving!”). Unfortunately, I can’t find that list on your webpage. It would be nice if you could republish that list for those of us who like to give cash contributions this week before Christmas. Thank you.

