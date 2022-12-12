Update photo
(Re Friday, Dec. 9’s front-page photo with story, “County’s tourism tax revenue up 21 percent over last year”): Chronicle, it’s time to update your photograph of the Withlacoochee State Trail sign at the Inverness Trail Head. It has nice plantings along the bottom. It looks much better now.
Show proof to back up claim
You have to laugh at the Florida tourism growth article by the conservative Center Square on today’s front page (Friday, Dec. 9, titled, “Florida tourism numbers continue to grow”). According to the article, the governor’s freedom first policies have brought tourists here from all over the world. Are you kidding me? People come here because it’s warm, has nice beaches and amusement parks – including Disney, the governor’s archenemy. I’d love to see any proof to back up the claim that people are coming here because of freedom first policies.
Shingles vaccine not covered
I’m responding to “Hot Corner – Medicare” (Friday, Dec. 9, Page A10). I’m the one that called in about the shingles shot and you say Medicare Part D does cover it. Medicare Part D does not cover the shingles shot. I have Medicare Part D. Medicare does not cover the shingles vaccine. That is the bottom line.
County doesn’t solicit businesses
This is in response to “Need a sit down restaurant” in yesterday’s paper (Friday, Dec. 9, Page A11). Some of these people need to get a grip on who controls bringing restaurants. The county doesn’t go out and solicit the restaurants. Restaurants do surveys and come in when there’s enough population and traffic to support it. Second off, he needs to learn who his county commissioners are. He refers to the new county commissioner as a “he.” It is a “she,” Finegan. So, get up to date and get reality checked.
AGAPE House will take donations
I’m calling about an item that they put in Sound Off (Friday, Dec. 9, Page A11). It says “Seeking a charity in need of clothes,” gently-used men’s clothes and so forth and women’s. They want someplace they can donate it – but not to a thrift store – where they give it strictly to the people who need it. We have one in Crystal River on (County Road) 495, which is Citrus Avenue. It’s the AGAPE House and it’s right next door to the First Baptist Church of Crystal River, which is right within the city limits of Crystal River in the old part of town. It’s across the street from the church and it says “AGAPE House,” and that’s all they do – give to people who have nothing when they come in there to get them. So that’s a good place to take them and they always need men’s clothes, for sure.
Police need training
(Re Saturday, Dec. 10’s Page, A3 story, “Homeless man arrested after performing sexual act in store”): I wanted to let everyone know that there are homeless people out on the street, whether they’re veterans or just regular people that have mental problems, and I would like some kind of training for the policemen because I just read in the paper today, Dec. 10, 2022, that a homeless man was in a store (acting inappropriately). This is a mental case here and the policemen did not handle it well.
Help families out at Christmas
This is in regards to Christmas needs for children, which they’re in dire need. The food alone is so costly that the people do not think of giving to grocery giveaways at churches or other organizations. If you can spare an extra dollar or two, buy baby diapers and contribute it to your church.
It’s stealing
The other day, I was waiting near the door in (a store) for my husband. A young fellow came in, reached over, took a banana and ate it, turned around and looked at me and said, “Oh, I’ll pay for it when I check out.” What was he going to pay for – the banana skin? This is still stealing. He had the audacity to turn around and look me in the face. I am just a customer, but to me, this is stealing, whether it’s a banana or a television. You’re a thief and you know it. A big, brawny fellow should know better. He is a thief.
It makes me laugh
You know, I have to laugh when I read the (Sound Off) column and the Opinion section and we have the liberals that complain about the conservative values of Citrus County and the conservative residents. Mind you, over 73% of this county is conservative Republicans and these folks complain about the conservative neighbors that they have. Well, understand this: Most of us, or a great number of us, came from areas of the country that aren’t so conservative – as a matter of fact, like myself, places in New England that are very liberal – where the numbers were the opposite, where most of the people were liberal there and we had to put up with it.