Let’s not forget about the Dems

Let’s hope that all those who call and write in that the Chronicle is left-leaning got their fill on Nov. 13’s editorial pages after the election. Not a word about how well the Democrats did. Let us not forget that the “Freedom State” is free for whom? And Florida is responsible for about 10% of the national death toll due to the pandemic.

