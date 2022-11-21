Let’s not forget about the Dems
Let’s hope that all those who call and write in that the Chronicle is left-leaning got their fill on Nov. 13’s editorial pages after the election. Not a word about how well the Democrats did. Let us not forget that the “Freedom State” is free for whom? And Florida is responsible for about 10% of the national death toll due to the pandemic.
We don’t need it
Today is Saturday, Nov. 19, and on the front page, big letters: “Starbucks is coming to Inverness.” I guess you think we’re all going to jump for joy. I think it’s horrible. We no more need a Starbucks in Inverness than nowhere and then they’re going to put up more. When are you all going to stop this mess? We don’t need it; we don’t want it. I am so tired of seeing this kind of stuff go on in our county. What you’re doing is you’re running off the old-timers. We’re all going to be looking for land somewhere else and I hope you’re happy.
Thank you for story
Thank you for printing the story of Mr. Cardona in this morning’s paper (Saturday, Nov. 19’s front-page story, “Homeless no more”). It gives you a clearer picture of how people become homeless and they become more humanized, as it could be any one of us. Thank you again. Good day.
What’s a conservative club?
I was just reading a little article in the Chronicle about a group called the Conservative Club (Saturday, Nov. 19’s Page A3, “In Brief” item titled, “North Suncoast Conservative Club set to meet in Homosassa”). They were going to have a meeting and a luncheon and all was welcome. Not one word of what they do or stand for or anything else. Would someone please tell me, what is a Conservative Club? I’ll be waiting for an answer. No phone number, no nothing – they didn’t say a word about anything.
Next time, call 911
This is in response to the person that said that people were shooting off guns the day after Veterans Day (Saturday, Nov. 19’s, Page A7 Sound Off, “Put your guns away”): Next time call 911. They’ll come and out and they’ll get them.
Your sports coverage is wrong
This is after the election, so I can call about something – it’s football. I watch the Citrus County Chronicle’s news reports and, for example, yesterday the Gators got their plow cleaned by Vanderbilt – by an underdog – and there’s a nice color picture and all sorts of words about the Gators (Sunday, Nov. 20, Page B1). FSU got a black-and-white picture on the third page (B3) for a 49-17 victory. We don’t live in Gainesville, we’re in Inverness and the division between Seminoles and Gators are probably above 50-50, or 40-40 with 20% Miami thrown in. There’s something wrong with the way you report football.
Columnist brought needed words
Thank you for Cortney Stewart’s Sunday column entitled, “Thanksgiving just feels a little lost these days” (Nov. 20, Page C1). I lost two loved ones in 2022: my beloved daughter in mid-August and my own mother just 11 weeks later. Despite my sorrow, I’m filled with thankfulness and gratitude, for I am truly blessed by their presence in my life and our love and joyfulness is everlasting. That is my celebration of Thanksgiving this year. So thank you, Cortney, for saying that Thanksgiving gratitude will bring healing, comfort and solace as I go forward. I needed your words badly and I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.
We need more common sense commentary
I just want to say that after reading Sunday, Nov. 20’s Chronicle, I thought I was actually reading an episode of Fox News, between Ben Shapiro (Page C3) and Oliver North and David Goetsch and the letters (Page C2)…You know, I keep reading accusations that the Chronicle leans more left. Well, that’s not what I’m seeing. You know what would be great? If we had more commonsense-centrist articles from people like Cortney Stewart, or things that really mean something from people that are working out there to do something like Art Jones. Have a good day.
Lawmakers need to be indicted too
(Re Sunday, Nov. 20’s Page C3 “Varying Voices” column titled “The FTX dog that didn’t bark,” by Ben Shapiro): This whole FTX cryptocurrency collapsed and they duped investors out of their money. Well, with Wall Street, as far as I know, they never used investors’ money if they wanted to buy into any of their stocks. So this cryptocurrency, they did use investors’ money … to bail themselves out with. So it’s another Enron and I guarantee you, nobody will go to jail. But here’s the thing; it’s the same thing our lawmakers have done with Social Security. They took our cash and threw us an IOU in there that will never be repaid. So why can’t our lawmakers be indicted for the same crime? I do hope you print this, Chronicle.
It's the owners’ fault
(Re Sunday, Nov. 20’s Page C3 Sound Off): I live in an HOA also and I agree that we should be able to use clotheslines in this beautiful weather year-round. But it’s not the HOA, it’s the owners of the parks that make the rules that you signed when you moved into the place.
Just Google it
No way, BOCC. A three-decade management of the Chassahowitzka Campground and boat ramp by the Parks and Recreation Department of Citrus County does not create ownership. Just Google “Citrus to run river camps,” published Jan. 24, 1991, by the Tampa Bay Times.
Think about others first
It’s Friday afternoon and it’s a beautiful, glorious day on Gospel Island, except a neighbor a few doors down is burning and burning and burning and it stinks so bad. People, we have company in and we can’t even go outside because it smells so bad. It’s Saturday morning at 6 o’clock. An airboat’s going by, waking everybody up on their day off. Thank you very much, Mr. Airboat. It’s Sunday morning at quarter to six. An airboat’s going by, waking everybody up. Thanks again, Mr. Airboat. Why don’t people think about somebody besides their own selves?
Here’s an idea
Two great Christmas presents for Gulf Coast boaters in the county: In the north end of the county, we will soon have a 10-lane boat ramp at the Barge Canal. Now that the county finds it owns a Chassahowitzka site, some of that BP oil spill money could be used to expand ramp space at the south end of the county.
Seven Rivers’ staff is wonderful
I went to the ER in August struggling to breathe and in pain. I went to the Seven Rivers Hospital and was admitted with double-pneumonia, a partially-collapsed lung, white blood cell count of 22,000 and requiring gall bladder surgery. I was hospitalized for 11 days. Had I not gone to Seven Rivers, I probably would have not have survived. For the record, their staff was wonderful.