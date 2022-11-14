Thank you for breakfast
My name is Ann and I want to send off a message to the couple that bought my breakfast at Denny’s (on Sunday, Nov. 6), a week ago today. What a blessing and just wanted to say thank you, thank you, thank you so much.
Put your guns away
This is for the people in the area near Power Terrace, Meadow Street and Casa Drive who on Nov. 12, the day after Veterans Day, at 6:30 in the pitch dark of the evening are shooting off fireworks and guns and what sounds like machine guns: You are fools. You do not have any right reason to be doing this. I understand the fireworks, but not shooting guns at night. I’ve been darn near bombed, I’ve been shot at and I don’t appreciate it. I thought I was under fire. You people are fools. I hope you get caught.
That made me chuckle
In reference to the (front-page) article in Sunday, Nov. 13’s paper about the hospitals and about how bad their grades are as far as infections and such. I just kind of chuckled a little bit when Katie Myers told the Chronicle that HCA Citrus has been recognized for its accomplishments by other organizations (Page A5). What do those organizations recognize?
County needs to back off
I’m calling in reference to Nov. 13’s article in the Chronicle on the situation with Swiftmud and who owns this facility in Chassahowitzka (Page C1 “Other Voices” column by Brian Armstrong, titled, “Time is of the essence,” “Water district seeking cooperation from Citrus County to keep facilities in Chassahowitzka open to the public”). For 30 years, everything has been fine. Now all of a sudden, our attorney – which I think is Denise Dymond Lyn or something like that – decides that we, the county, own this property. It looks to me like Swiftmud has checked this up and down and they don’t see any proof of it. I tell you what, I think the county needs to back off and keep on with the relationship that you’ve had for 30 years.
Fix your mistake
I am calling about the spelling of “led” in Jeff Bryan’s column today (Sunday, Nov. 13, Page C1, titled, “Never in a million years”). “Read” is R-E-A-D. “Read” (phonetically “red”) is R-E-A-D. “Lead” is L-E-A-D. “Led” is L-E-D, unless you’re referring to the metal. Please correct it.
Editor’s Note: Thank you.
County, paper will lead the way
I have to agree with the Chronicle: “Florida, the new capital of Red State America” (Sunday, Nov. 13’s Page C3, “Varying Voices” column by Josh Hammer). Yes, Florida, where freedom stands out. Please come to Florida and join the rest of us and the Chronicle. Yes, we are the true America. We should start marching down the street and the Chronicle will help lead the way into Citrus County.
Article was fantastic
There was a fabulous article in a statewide newspaper today (Nov. 13) in the Homes section about Homosassa and the people that live here and it is no wonder that we love it so much. It was a great article.
I thought we fixed the time
I was wondering, I thought several years ago the people voted for us to do away with this time-change thing and here we are, we’re still doing it. I wondered what happened that we didn’t get rid of daylight savings time and the switch back and forth.
Editor’s Note: The state legislature and the U.S. Senate both passed measures; however, the bill has yet to go to a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives. Congress must approve it and the president must sign off on it.
Vote them all out
Due to the Citrus County’s ridiculous property taxes, let’s start a movement to vote every incumbent out of office for wasting tax dollars.
We’re looking for Ukraine relief
This is for anybody that has information on a fundraiser for the Ukraine relief. We’d like to find out any churches that are doing fundraisers for the Ukraine people. If somebody could help us or lead us in that direction, we’d appreciate it.
New state motto
I can remember reading in the Chronicle and on the news of all the (unemployed people) here that didn’t want to work because they had unemployment and it was better off to just sit around the house and not do anything. I guess it’s the new state motto: “Come to Florida and you don’t have to work very hard.” That’s the new state motto now.
We should use clotheslines
We live in the Sunshine State, but you never see clothes hanging out to dry. Can you imagine the energy savings if we weren’t constantly running clothes dryers? Living in an HOA community, I can’t imagine the mental trauma it would cause if neighbors saw a clothesline. It could cause possibly heart attacks or, at the very least, severe cases of the vapors.
Information about judges would be nice
I voted like I always do. but I didn’t know what to do or how to vote (on the judges). I’ve never been before a judge – much less a Supreme Court judge – with my squeaky-clean record, but I would have liked to have seen some background on these judges to make an educated vote. I had no choice, so I voted “yes” for all. Maybe next time you could put some background on these judges in the newspaper so we can review their record.
Did Amendments make it?
I was calling to see if any publication has been put out on how the amendments to the state Constitution happened. I didn’t see what passed or what didn’t pass. Would appreciate seeing the results of that when they’re available, if you can.
Editor’s Note: None of the amendments passed. We did include results on A1 of the Wednesday, Nov. 9, edition of the Chronicle and a more in-depth story on A6 of the Thursday, Nov. 10, edition.