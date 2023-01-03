Sound off logo 2021

Fix print jobs

I hope the Chronicle can find the lead press operator it’s been advertising for. I am looking at Page A10 of my Friday (Dec. 30) edition on the Opinion page and former Sen. Jim Talent has a black eye, has a eye patch in the middle of his eye, and Shawn Healy, under “Other Voices,” has a black eye. Hope you can get a new press operator and get this kind of thing fixed.

