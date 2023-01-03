Fix print jobs
I hope the Chronicle can find the lead press operator it’s been advertising for. I am looking at Page A10 of my Friday (Dec. 30) edition on the Opinion page and former Sen. Jim Talent has a black eye, has a eye patch in the middle of his eye, and Shawn Healy, under “Other Voices,” has a black eye. Hope you can get a new press operator and get this kind of thing fixed.
Columnist hit the mark
Nice article – sincerely, Chronicle – about our educational system and these teachers unions, from Star Parker, the journalist (Saturday, Dec. 31’s Page A8, “Varying Voices” column). What a absolutely correct article. That is why these teachers unions have got to be stopped. They’ve got to be abolished…Absolutely brilliant article about our educational system. That’s what we need more information on.
Do something about litter!
So here it is, the last day in 2022 – rainy and gloomy and gray – but we take a look along the highways and byways of Citrus County and the trash continues to accumulate. Trash has been on the sides of our roads for months. There’s couches on (U.S.) 41 that have been there for months, trash and boxes that have been there for weeks and months and no one in the city that’s paid by the taxpayers’ dollars are making any effort to clean it up. As a matter of fact, as you read in today’s paper, the Tourist Development Council received an additional $3.12 million over last year’s budget because of the bed tax (see Page A8’s editorial, “County tourism tax shows significant increase for third year in a row”). What are they doing with all that money? If they’re concerned about the beauty of Citrus County, don’t you think some of that money should be allocated to litter crews?
Shorter letters are best
This is in response to the letter to the editor on Jan. 1 about boxer shorts and “Garfield” comics (Page C4, titled, “Best you go straight to the comics”): First of all, I would like to say I am only speaking for myself, and sarcasm is not humor. Personally, I have a high IQ, but I have attention deficit disorder, which is a mental disability – which I’m sure quite a few people might have – and that is the reason why I like to read the shorter comments. Also, I must say that I do, from time to time, also read the comics and I also read the Bible, which I can read for a short while, close the pages and then put a bookmark in and open it up later at the same spot. So, I hope this answers your interest on why people like shorter columns.
Letter was funnier than comics
I don’t read “Garfield” or other comics, but I did today’s long letter about people’s underwear to make a point about Sound Offs he didn’t like (Sunday, Jan. 1, Page C4, titled, “Best you go straight to the comics”). It’s much funnier.
No respect for vets or animals
I’m calling Sound Off in reference to all these idiots, starting at 8:30 all the way through to midnight, shooting off fireworks. You have no respect for animals or especially veterans with PTSD. I wish they would just outlaw fireworks all together. It’s totally ridiculous.
Thanks to Salvation Army
I just wanted to say thank you to the Salvation Army. My husband is a patient right now in Diamond Ridge for rehab and they came along and gave them little lap blankets and stockings filled with candy and toothpaste and little notebooks and I just thought that was so sweet. So, thank you, Salvation Army. It’s greatly appreciated.
Thanks for providing helping hand
I’d like to say thank you to the man who had given me $20 at Winn-Dixie to buy some food. I was having problems with my insurance company that wouldn’t authorize my insurance card. I had some trouble and this person – he knows who he is – drove in a Ford pickup truck and I don’t know what color it was, but he pulled up and he gave me $20. Please, I beg of you, please print this in your Chronicle. I would greatly appreciate that. This man knows who he is and I think he was my angel sent from heaven and I’d like to say thank you very much to my angel, my friendly angel. Thank you.
Shame on Board
County commissioners: You are here to serve the whole community, not your vanity projects. Shame on you for proposing a $22 million animal shelter when we keep asking for road repairs.
Editor’s Note: The BOCC did not propose $22 million for shelter. They told the architects that $9 million was the limit.