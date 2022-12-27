Sound Off logo 2021

Can’t put a price on life-saving equipment

In reference to the cost of the new fire apparatus (re Friday, Dec. 23’s Page A9 Sound Off): I bet the new fire truck is a million bucks at least and the new engine is $350,000 to $500,000 but the ladder truck is replacing two trucks that are 13 years old and the new engine replaces a piece of apparatus that is 18 years old. The ladder truck can be used on many calls that aren’t multistory buildings. I’m willing to bet that if either one of these new trucks are used to save you or a loved one the cost won’t matter then.

