Can’t put a price on life-saving equipment
In reference to the cost of the new fire apparatus (re Friday, Dec. 23’s Page A9 Sound Off): I bet the new fire truck is a million bucks at least and the new engine is $350,000 to $500,000 but the ladder truck is replacing two trucks that are 13 years old and the new engine replaces a piece of apparatus that is 18 years old. The ladder truck can be used on many calls that aren’t multistory buildings. I’m willing to bet that if either one of these new trucks are used to save you or a loved one the cost won’t matter then.
Board takes a stand
I often don’t agree with the county commissioners and their outlook for Citrus County. However, this morning’s paper (Dec. 24), Page A1, “County won’t offer density bonuses for affordable housing,” I wholeheartedly agree. We have problems in Citrus County – example, our roads that need to be redone – and yet we’re looking forward to new shopping developments in Citrus County, which is going to add more traffic to our roads, which is going to create a bigger problem. I think we’ve got to “clean our house” and restore our assets – roads, etc. – before we start even thinking about giving bonuses for low-density building and I’ve got to applaud them for once taking a stand I agree with. Have a great day.
Board made right call
I’m calling in reference to the (front-page) headline in Dec. 24’s Chronicle, “County won’t offer density bonuses for affordable housing,” and I must say that I do agree with this decision. To have more of an influx of people in this area when there are not enough jobs in this area for folks, it’s going to cause more pressure on the infrastructure. It’s going to be harder, in general – traffic, blah, blah, blah, this and that – and the people are not going to work here. They’re going to go to other counties. They might spend their money here, but still, I agree with the decision. That’s a double-edged sword there when you have government-subsidized housing.
There is no affordable housing
In response to (Sunday, Dec. 25’s front-page story), “What exactly is affordable housing in the U.S.?”: Well, let me tell you, in Florida – especially in Citrus County and all over Florida – in order to get an apartment, you have to make three times the amount of money for the rent for that month. A lot of us are senior citizens and we’re not on that fixed income of $4,000 or $5,000 a month. It don’t even exist. So there is no affordable housing for us. Then they also base it on your credit report. If you had a bad instance where your credit was bad, you can’t get an apartment no matter what. But for these $1,500 rents, remember you’ve got to make three times the amount of money a month to qualify. So there is no affordable housing.
Answer this one
I’m responding to Sound Off where the person called in and said why do you sell the Chronicle and the Times on Sundays and the editor’s response was we don’t sell either paper (Sunday, Dec. 25, Page C4). OK, why does the Chronicle distribute the Times on Sundays and not the New York Post? Can you please answer that one?
Editor’s Note: The only paper we distribute in Citrus County is the Chronicle.
No ‘Parade’
Have you all decided to quit giving the Parade part of the newspaper on Sundays? It’s been awhile since I’ve seen it.
Editor’s Note: The company that had been producing has chosen not to print it anymore.
Quit selling out county
My Christmas wish is that our local politicians would quit selling out this county and ruining it. They actually want to compare apartment buildings to one down in New Port Richey and act like that’s a cool thing. My goodness, who wants to live in New Port Richey? Our politicians need vision and that vision should be less density, better roads, better schools and a nice quality of life. Stop the destruction of trees and absolutely no multifamily anywhere. They’re proposing 20 families on one acre of land. Would you want to live next door to that? Add 30 or 40 cars to the traffic mess on one acre of land. The roads are already choked…
Making a run for sheriff?
This is Stat Cop again, seeing if everybody’s having a good Christmas. The reason for calling is I, about 10 people at a family gathering with other people around them want to put up money for me to run for sheriff. I’ve got the background for it, but I don’t know if I would want to put up with that. What do you guys think? Have a good day.
Gas prices here make no sense
Well, I see where the gas stations in and around this area, gas in this area is over $3 a gallon. You go to Tampa and it’s just over $2 a gallon…
Service interruption
Why is it that my electric can be off for a short period of time before it comes back on, but it takes (my cable provider) lots longer to get the internet to return to service?