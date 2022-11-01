Sound Off logo 2021

Beware of scam

Spectrum scare, be aware. Got an unsolicited phone call out of Brooksville yesterday, which was a scam. It was a good one, so pay attention. Usually I ignore calls unless I know who it is, but this time I didn’t. The caller said he was from Spectrum. He asked if I would like to save money on my Spectrum bill. I said yes. He also said this was a special promotion. Then he said my promotion was ending and I would have to go on and charge the first month on my card yesterday and asked which card I wanted to use. It was clearly a phone scam. I suspected it all along. He got perturbed at me. I hung up. I immediately called Spectrum billing and let the person know. He told me he gets multiple calls like this daily from customers like me and that it is a scam going around targeting seniors.

