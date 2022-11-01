Beware of scam
Spectrum scare, be aware. Got an unsolicited phone call out of Brooksville yesterday, which was a scam. It was a good one, so pay attention. Usually I ignore calls unless I know who it is, but this time I didn’t. The caller said he was from Spectrum. He asked if I would like to save money on my Spectrum bill. I said yes. He also said this was a special promotion. Then he said my promotion was ending and I would have to go on and charge the first month on my card yesterday and asked which card I wanted to use. It was clearly a phone scam. I suspected it all along. He got perturbed at me. I hung up. I immediately called Spectrum billing and let the person know. He told me he gets multiple calls like this daily from customers like me and that it is a scam going around targeting seniors.
Be mindful of the costs
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In reference to open enrollment in Medicare health insurance, all these commercials on TV tell you it’s zero co-pay for a Tier 1 prescription. A lot of them are zero for a Tier 1 prescription. But notice they don’t give a deductible for a Tier 2 and Tier 3. They don’t give you those because those are a lot higher and the majority of my medication is Tier 3 to Tier 4, which are very expensive.
It’s the same story: degrade
I can appreciate the article written by Robert Knight that appeared in the Chronicle, “Many of Florida’s most important waterways are dying” (Sunday, Oct. 30, Page C1). Unfortunately … it’s the same thing that’s been happening in the last hundred years in Florida – degrade, degrade, degrade.
Common sense prevailing
I’m just calling in regard to the Sound Off letters in the paper on Sunday, Oct. 30. It is so good to finally see some letters that display common sense, especially in regard to the chickens (Page C4, “A few hens aren’t bad”).
You won’t like the smell
I’m calling in response to those people in Inverness who want to be allowed to raise chickens in their neighborhood. I spent the first 20 years of my life on a farm and we raised cattle, hogs, sheep and chickens and let me tell you, one of the most stinkiest places on that whole farm was in the chicken coop. These people who live around chickens don’t like the smell of them and neither would you.
Rowdy kids create rowdy drivers
Your editorial about rowdy bus drivers would not be necessary if parents would take responsibility for their rowdy kids (Monday, Oct. 31, Page A8). Seems to me it’s the parents’ fault that the kids can’t behave, which in turn creates rowdy bus drivers. Isn’t that common sense?
Tell writer it’s not silly
I’m calling in reference to Lynne Farrell Abrams’ article in Monday’s paper, “After years, now tears, Toby is gone” (Oct. 31, Page A8). I just want to say, Lynn, I feel for you and it is not silly or ridiculous to become emotional over a tortoise. They’re wonderful creatures. It takes so long – I think it takes 15 years – for them to become sexually mature and they do so much good for the environment. Lynn, I just want to say to you: You are a very conscious person. You’re an evolved person. And evolved people, they feel things for their fellow creatures more than many people do. All it takes sometimes is for folks just to stop thinking about their own little world, slow down a little and pay attention to what’s going on around them. Maybe if somebody would have thought of that, Toby might still be alive. Once again, I’m really sorry that happened to Toby, Lynn. Take care.
What a waste of money
Today is Monday, Oct. 31, and I just wanted to do a shout-out to the Citrus County School Board about these half days in school and what a total waste of taxpayer dollars this is. You bus the kids to school, they’re in each class for 20 minutes, then they eat lunch at 9:30 a.m. and you let the kids out at 11:20 and bus them back home. It’s a totally ridiculous waste of taxpayer dollars. Kids don’t learn anything.
Tell us about the status of the mall
OK, it’s about time we hearing something about that worthless mall there in Crystal River on (U.S.) 19. We hear about it and hear about it and hear about it and all of a sudden, it disappears. Nobody says anything. Haven’t heard anything about that eyesore in probably eight to 10 months. We hear about it and then all of a sudden, we don’t hear anything about it.
Batteries aren’t cheap or easy to dispose of
I’d like to speak about the electric cars they have coming out. I was an electric forklift mechanic. The batteries in those things don’t last forever and they’re very expensive to replace. And what in the world are they going to do with all the very toxic old batteries, bury them in the ground? I’d like to know.