Find boiled peanuts on CR 491
This is in reference to the man in the Sound Off seeking where to find boiled peanuts (Monday, Oct. 17, Page A11). There is a boiled peanuts man on (County Road) 491, just south of Grover Cleveland there and by Leisure Acres. There’s a boiled peanuts stand there. So if you’re in that area, there’s one for your boiled peanuts. Good luck.
Ironic, isn’t it?
(Re Sunday, Oct. 23’s front-page story, “Inverness council candidate targeted in lawsuit for housing discrimination”): Isn’t it ironic that on the same week that council candidate John Labriola is suggesting that the city should discriminate against Democrats and people of lesser means, it comes out that he’s being sued for discrimination in his former community in south Florida?
My vote is for Labriola
After reading the editor’s (Page C1 column, “The Other Guy,” titled, “Bad apple will spoil it for the bunch”), that was written against Mr. Labriola by Jeff Bryan on Sunday, Oct. 23, and all the hate letters that followed against Mr. Labriola (Page C2), I think I may have to vote for Mr. Labriola.
It’s just ridiculous
(Re Monday, Oct. 24’s Page A3 story): What a joke reading about the Inverness mayor calling for a forensic audit of everything that went on about projects that were put forward and managed by Frank DiGiovanni. Everybody who’s ever paid any attention to Inverness politics knows that the former city council had “King Frank” in charge of everything and rubberstamped everything he ever did. And to sit here and say they had no idea what was going on is ridiculous.
Explain holiday expenses
(Re Monday, Oct. 24’s Page A5 letter to the editor titled, “Board needs to rethink decision about holiday”): I agree that Juneteenth should be a holiday and I don’t understand where this $286,000 in salaries and expenses comes from. Yes, there’s a loss in productivity, but the employees make it up when they come back to work. And very few employees are required to work on a holiday for time-and-a-half, just maybe Animal Services. So I don’t understand where this $286,000 they’re quoting is coming from.
A few hens aren’t bad
This is in response to the comment that someone called in and said, “Chickens are filthy (animals” in Monday, Oct. 24’s Page A5 Sound Off). Any feedlot, whether it’s for chickens, cattle, pigs, etc., there’s definitely an odor. But over my 90-plus years, I have raised many, many chickens a small number at a time and none of them were ever filthy or smelly. A few well-kept hens at a time aren’t going to produce any smell. In fact, if I was able, I would still be doing it. You haven’t lived until you’ve eaten really fresh eggs. I miss that.
Man should just move on
There’s a special place for people like John Labriola and, hopefully, it’s not Citrus County.
No need to blow things up
Could someone explain to me why grown men want to act like 6-year-olds and shoot off these devices that are making these horrible booming sounds? You’d think you’re being attacked by another country. This is ridiculous. You have no respect for people. You don’t even realize how hard it hurts a dog to hear this stuff. It terrifies my dog every time he hears this. I wish you people would stop – stop and grow up.
Baby goods needed for charities
Next time you pick up a few groceries for your church or drop-off point for the needy in the county, consider baby food jars. They are needed desperately – also, diapers in various sizes.
Election is almost over
Woo-hoo! Fifteen days ’til the election’s over and we get rid of all these politicians. It will be nice to be able to watch television without seeing one of their faces.
Make sure to include boat ramps, parking
With the rapid growth of Citrus County, parking and ramp space has become limited for boaters. I would expect the Barge Canal boat ramp to be full upon day one, so keep the entire 16 acres available. Please ask Commissioner Davis to include boat ramps in the strategic plan she is working on. Thanks, from a resident of 49 years and 10 months.
Why is it?
Why won’t the Chronicle’s letters to the editor become open to printing letters dealing with the truly important issues facing us? We have a constant barrage of letters from candidates’ friends and others we don’t know telling us who to vote for. Our country is facing one of the most important national elections ever. Social Security, the economy, women’s rights to control their own bodies are all on the line. These issues will truly have an effect on our lives.
Editor’s Note: We accept letters to the editor about all issues. We encourage letters about local issues. Our policy for Letters to the Editor is you cannot give a blanket rebuke of either political party.