Find boiled peanuts on CR 491

This is in reference to the man in the Sound Off seeking where to find boiled peanuts (Monday, Oct. 17, Page A11). There is a boiled peanuts man on (County Road) 491, just south of Grover Cleveland there and by Leisure Acres. There’s a boiled peanuts stand there. So if you’re in that area, there’s one for your boiled peanuts. Good luck.

