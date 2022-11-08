No final score for FSU game
Just wondering, in the paper on Sunday you had a little blurb about a touchdown that Florida State scored against Miami but that the game lasted longer than you could put it into print about the final scores and activities of the game (Nov. 6, Page B3’s photo titled, “FSU, Miami face off”). I expected to see it in the Monday paper today (Nov. 7), but it wasn’t in the paper at all. I’d appreciate it if you could put in the stats of that game, Florida State against Miami, so we’ll be all up to date on just what happened during the game.
Growth is unwanted
I’m calling in response to Sunday’s Sound Off on “Growth will bring crime” (Nov. 6, Page C3). I agree with the caller. People want everything right in front of their face. They don’t want to drive anywhere to go, but yet they can take off and they can be snowbirds and can drive back and forth a couple of times a year, they can drive on vacations hundreds thousands of miles and they can drive hundreds of miles to see relatives and friends. So what is the problem of driving around the county to go to a restaurant or a store? Does every one have to be on every corner in the county? That’s just totally ridiculous.
This doesn’t make sense
(Re Monday, Nov. 7’s front-page story, “Crystal River closer to expanding mini-golf, driving range development locations”): Got to shake my head on this one. All of a sudden the city of Crystal River is worrying about trees on a miniature golf course and the landscape aesthetics and yet on the other end of the spectrum, they permitted an RV campground off of Turkey Oak across from the mall and let them rip every single tree out of there and trucked in tens of thousands of loads of fill. It just blows my mind. And here we’re worrying about what these people want to do on a miniature golf course? It makes no sense.
Try to do it right
I was just looking at the front page of the Chronicle today (Monday, Nov. 7) and this is what the inflation has done: You’ve gone up with your prices and you ought to see the way the paper comes out. It’s got something from the left-hand side around it and I don’t know what it is, but at least I wish you could please try a little bit better to do it right.
Adios to officials
Well, the Chronicle today’s headline said, “County bids farewell to Carnahan, Kitchen and Oliver” (Monday, Nov. 7, Page A4). To Mr. Oliver: Thank you and the best of luck to you in this new chapter of your life. To Mr. Carnahan: Adios. And, to Mr. Kitchen: It will be nice not to hear the word “liberals” mentioned at BOCC meetings, town hall meetings and River Alliance meetings. You should know better. Good riddance.
Residents won’t miss officials
(Re Monday, Nov. 7’s Page A4 story, “County bids farewell to Carnahan, Kitchen and Oliver”): Will Citrus County miss County Commissioners Kitchen and Carnahan? I think not, as I consider them as status-quo seat warmers for Room 100 of the courthouse. From the beginning, their acceptance of the old, non-air-conditioned animal shelter at the Inverness Airport set the stage for their eight-year career as county leaders. They gained national attention for their interference into a well-run county library system with five offices. Their pooh-pooh of a lifesaving traffic light at (County Road) 491 and (State Road) 200 is incredible. Time to say goodbye. Don’t think we will miss these two former commissioners.
Thanks for naming officials
I liked your editorial in the paper this morning where you named names of the commissioners who were against the (County Road) 491 widening (Monday, Nov. 7, Page A6 titled, “Kicking the can down a two-lane road”). At least you had the (courage) to do it. Our ex-publisher just thanked Damato, but he wouldn’t name the commissioners. Thank you.
Time to move signs
“Caution” signs were put up for the Fall Festival at the church on Croft Avenue, which was on Oct. 28, and here it is Nov. 7 and the “Caution” signs are still up – one on each end of Croft Avenue. Don’t you think they should be removed by now?
Sign won’t slow people down
What is the purpose of putting up a “No Speeding” sign on Ozello Trail’s speed limit? No one pays any attention because there are no deputies out here and everyone knows it. The sign is there, but no one respects it because they know a deputy is not going to be there to write any tickets. It’s a waste of time and a waste of money to have that sign there. Sheriff Prendergast, maybe you should come out in your personal vehicle, like you state you have done before, and write some tickets because no one else is doing it.
Flyer about amendment misleading
The Housing for Hometown Heroes recently sent out a flyer through the mail for Amendment 3. It might be a wonderful program, but they have in that flyer that it applies to veterans. It says, “For teachers, first responders, military and veterans.” Amendment 3 does absolutely nothing for veterans and it’s very misleading that they published this. I think there’s a lot of veterans in the county that are going to be voting for it just because they think it will apply to veterans and it does not and I think it’s very misleading that they published that.
Try this store to recycle batteries
Someone called in asking about what to do with used batteries. Tell them to try Batteries Plus. Some of them may or may not do recycling for you. It’s worth a try.
Ignorance is astounding
I’d like to say that most of the time, I enjoy reading the Sound Offs, even though the ignorance is sometimes astounding. I do enjoy Lynn Farrell Abrams’ columns (“Laflines”). She’s always a pleasure.
Yay, election is over
So, yoo-hoo! The election’s finally going to be over. Thank God it’s over. I’m so sick and tired of these commercials.
God bless us all
Boy, am I going to miss the old Citrus County. We’re going to have all these stores coming in. We’re going to have all this traffic. We’re going to have so many things that might be good, but we’re also going to have things that are not. I pray for everybody. God bless us all.