Citizens deserve more info

I’m calling in reference to the article about the “County on Tuesday to discuss break with water district” (Monday, Nov. 28’s front-page story). As a concerned citizen, I’m not understanding what’s going on here at all. The county is making claims after 30 years that they own this one area here, OK? And the ownership of the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campgrounds for 30 years, OK, there’s been a partnership with Swiftmud. Now all of a sudden, Denise Dymond Lyn says that the county owns this boat ramp and campgrounds but offers no proof and the paper says the information will be released to Swiftmud in a timely manner. Well, it’s not a timely manner. Swiftmud, as far as I see, is being very polite about it and doing everything they can to remedy this and Commissioner Kinnard expressed displeasure at the tone of a letter sent from the district to the board. We, as citizens, need to know more.

