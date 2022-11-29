Citizens deserve more info
I’m calling in reference to the article about the “County on Tuesday to discuss break with water district” (Monday, Nov. 28’s front-page story). As a concerned citizen, I’m not understanding what’s going on here at all. The county is making claims after 30 years that they own this one area here, OK? And the ownership of the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campgrounds for 30 years, OK, there’s been a partnership with Swiftmud. Now all of a sudden, Denise Dymond Lyn says that the county owns this boat ramp and campgrounds but offers no proof and the paper says the information will be released to Swiftmud in a timely manner. Well, it’s not a timely manner. Swiftmud, as far as I see, is being very polite about it and doing everything they can to remedy this and Commissioner Kinnard expressed displeasure at the tone of a letter sent from the district to the board. We, as citizens, need to know more.
It shouldn’t take long
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
(Re Monday, Nov. 28’s front-page story, “County on Tuesday to discuss break with water district”): Swiftmud, the county, Denise Dymond Lyn – how come all of a sudden they cannot find out who is the owner of this property? Anybody, I can find out about my neighbor. I can find out about you, who owns it. Just all it is, you’ve got to go to the tax rolls. How come her, as a lawyer, she can’t find out? And she’s going to do this in a timely manner? It only takes about 15 minutes and that’s a quite short timely manner.
Letter hit problem on head
I would like to say that the letter to the editor, “‘Grooming’ of violence needs to end,” really hit the problem on the head (Monday, Nov. 28, Page A8). If people would read this and heed to it, we would solve many of the problems.
Medicare is great
This is in response to the person who called in saying how bad Medicare Advantage plans are (Monday, Nov. 28’s Page A8 Sound Off, “Editorial was spot on”): I have a Medicare Advantage plan. I have several prescriptions that I take. So far this year, my total prescription cost is zero. My primary physician’s cost is zero. I’m seeing two specialists. Co-pay on that is $10 each visit. And if I’m hospitalized for the year and the cost is millions, I would only have to pay $2,000. Does Medicare beat that?
What’s the status of golf course?
Some friends and I would enjoy reading an article informing us about what’s going on with Pine Ridge Golf Course. Thank you.
We’re in trouble now
People, we are in trouble. Ruthie (Schlabach) is now chairman of the county board. Watch out. She is a dictator. I hope you print this.