Drugs, crime are everywhere

(Re Sunday, Nov. 20’s Page C3 Sound Off, “Drugs, crime will come”): Don’t be silly. Drugs and crime, you said that they will come here. Drugs and crime are everywhere. It doesn’t matter where you live. What if someone had stopped you from coming down here to Florida 10 years ago or 20 years ago or 30 years ago? How would you have liked it? Now if you don’t want drugs and crime, I would think that there might be some parts of Alaska where you might be safe.

