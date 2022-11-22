Drugs, crime are everywhere
(Re Sunday, Nov. 20’s Page C3 Sound Off, “Drugs, crime will come”): Don’t be silly. Drugs and crime, you said that they will come here. Drugs and crime are everywhere. It doesn’t matter where you live. What if someone had stopped you from coming down here to Florida 10 years ago or 20 years ago or 30 years ago? How would you have liked it? Now if you don’t want drugs and crime, I would think that there might be some parts of Alaska where you might be safe.
Wraparound ads annoying
It’s Monday, Nov. 21, and I’m just saying I wish you all would stop using the wraparound ads on the newspaper until you can figure out a way it won’t tear up the whole part of my newspaper. The front page is ruined. Every time you put those wraparound ads on, it messes up our paper. Figure it out.
It should have never happened
I’m responding to Sound Off (about the Monday, Nov. 21, front-page “In Brief” item titled), “4-month-old airlifted after traffic crash,” where they’re riding in an ATV, which is basically at almost twilight at 9:40 p.m. That’s totally ridiculous … having a 4-month-old child in an ATV vehicle with no lights at that time of day. Terrible. Should have never happened.
Editorial was spot on
Thank you for the editorial today, Monday, Nov. 21, regarding, “Make careful choices on Medicare” (Page A6). Medicare Advantage plans provide an advantage to insurance companies, not to the Medicare-covered person. As a retired medical social worker, I have been unhappy about Medicare Advantage plans since they were initiated. I would strongly request that people be very careful when considering Medicare Advantage plans. They tend to take advantage of the person who buys them and not provide the services that they say they will. I appreciate the editorial. Thank you.
Coal only serves one purpose
Because of the green movement in heating and transportation, coal’s only purpose to fill is the stockings for naughty little boys at Christmastime.
What’s latest on Rolling Oaks Utilities?
I haven’t seen very many updates on the Rolling Oaks Utilities deal. Can you tell us what’s going on with that?
Check the fine print
I just noticed, in very fine print, that Rolling Oaks is going to get a price increase as of Nov. 1. Funny, because that new water (company) – Central Water Systems, I believe it is – is supposed to take over at the end of December and it was my understanding that they weren’t going to raise prices. Well, guess what? Rolling Oaks did, though … I’d also like to know what our garbage pick-up’s going to be with Rolling Oaks going out of business. Anyway, have a nice day and read the fine print.
They weren’t winners
To the person who left their scratch-off lottery tickets in the gas station at Homosassa Trail: They were all losers. Hope you feel better.
Beware of scams
Beware, everyone. There’s a company out there that was able to take money out of my savings account at the bank because they said they had my email and that’s the only information they had. They said I joined an exercise club and they were taking out over $30 a month. So be very careful. That’s all they had and now I have to deal with my bank and do, I don’t know, 10 or more different things to get into my own account. So I’m the one that’s got to pay in more ways than one. Just watch out.