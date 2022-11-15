Thank you for paying for meal
This veteran and my wife want to give a big thank you to the couple at Cody’s Roadhouse, Crystal River, that paid for our meal on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. It was a great surprise.
The state isn’t that free
(Re Sunday, Nov. 13’s Page A10 “Weekly roundup”): Gov. Ron DeSantis’ victory speech, “After four years, the people have delivered their verdict: Freedom is here to stay.” Yes, except for smoking recreational marijuana, even though it’s free in many other states – what, a dozen or more? Libraries aren’t really free to display all the books they want or to even lend out a lot of books. Kids apparently aren’t free to wear a mask because you yelled at them when they were on stage, embarrassing them. Teachers aren’t free to be woke, i.e., tell the truth about our past. But, yes, we are still free to catch COVID and die more than most other states. So congratulations for the freedom Ron DeSantis has granted us.
Where’s Cortney?
On the Sunday paper’s Chronicle (Nov. 13), I always look for the first section that’s on Commentary. Where’s Cortney Stewart’s article? I love her. She’s wise beyond (her) years. I’d like to see more of her articles and more commentary because I think people learn a lot from that.
Editor’s Note: Her column appeared on Page C2 of the Sunday, Nov. 13, edition of the Chronicle.
Open your tax bills to see effect of growth
What a way to start a pleasant Sunday morning, reading the Opinion page article by Cortney Stewart (Nov. 13’s Page C2, “Seeing Beyond” column titled, “Resistance to growth isn’t the answer”). Just another example of people saying, “Growth is coming, so just go along with it.” I cannot believe that the majority of people living here are any way in favor of more growth. When years ago, the county started to grow with areas like Beverly Hills, the people coming were retired people who worked to be able to come to this wonderful, semirural area to spend the rest of their life enjoying the beauty. Cutting down trees, paving over large areas, adding more traffic, more drain on our water supply, more crime, more police, schools, roads, garbage and on and on – and just open your tax bill to see another effect of growth.
Seriously, there’s no way
Monday, Nov. 14, Page A3, I could not believe the big, bold headline that’s on the paper, “Florida ranks first in U.S. for attracting and developing skilled workforce.” What was that person smoking when they wrote this? Maybe he was talking about a different Florida. He’s not talking about the one we’re living in.
Real agenda is presidency
Now that DeSantis has been re-elected, we will soon be a state without a sitting governor in Florida’s capital, Tallahassee. Many of you may not realize he will only be governing us for two years or less because he’s probably going to be traveling around the U.S. campaigning if he decides to run for president in 2024, which is his real agenda.
Clean the stains in the carpet
We were at the Valerie Theatre the other night for a hilarious comedy show. Oh, my gosh, that Valerie Theatre is so beautiful. But I don’t understand, the carpeting is terrible. It’s got stains everywhere. You would think that the City of Inverness would be able to get them some sort of money to fix that. My God, the place is gorgeous and then you’ve got to look at that filthy carpet. Somebody ought to do something about that.
What’s the status of Barge Canal boat ramp?
A question for the BOCC: What is the status of the long-promised Barge Canal boat ramp? Citrus County citizens would like to know when – or indeed if – you intend to keep your promise on this important county project. Your answer, please.