Paper pushing conservative narrative
Once again the Chronicle has a front-page article by the conservative Center Square (Sunday, Jan. 8). This article, like a previous one, praises Gov. DeSantis in the “economic milestones” he’s helped to create. Sounds like a preview ad for 2024. To be fair, it would be interesting to show how much of this surplus money came from the federal government, like the American Rescue Plan – which, by the way, Gov. DeSantis and other Republicans were opposed to – a surplus created, in part, because of the governor’s anti-lockdown COVID-19 policies.
Only good one is gone
(Re Jan. 8’s Page A8 story, “Backroom Briefing: Donalds emerges”): Interesting article in Sunday’s paper about Congressman Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, and about other Congress people from Florida. Interesting about Daniel Webster getting votes in a different year to be speaker – Daniel Webster, our congressman of Citrus County. And then you mention a couple other great Congress people from Florida, Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna. And then finally, you’ve got the “Tweet of the Week” by former state Rep. Carlos Smith. He goes, “Florida isn’t where woke goes to die…it’s where dictators go to find sanctuary,” like our Gov. Ron DeSantis, dictator. No, not electing good representatives in the state of Florida at all. No, the only good one we have is Nikki Fried, but now she’s out.
We need more God
Oliver North was wrong in his article (Sunday, Jan. 8, Page C3, titled, “To the 118th Congress: Welcome aboard – Now get to work”). I watched the swearing in of Congress and they no longer say, “So help me God,” although at least they do put their hand on the Bible. That’s what’s wrong with this country – we need more of God.
Thank you for sharing story
(Re Monday, Jan. 9’s Page A6 “Laflines” column titled “A minute at a time.”) Dear Lynne Farrell Abrams: Thank you for sharing your story about Peter. If I remember “Love Forever True,” you do have a guardian angel. I pray your angel gives you and Peter strength. Thank you.
Bring it back
(Re Monday, Jan. 9’s Page A6 Sound Off, “Bring comic back”): I second the band director’s motion on bringing “Funky Winkerbean” back. That was one of my favorite Sunday comics. I looked for it last week and this week, too, but all of a sudden – poof – it’s gone. Why’d you take it out, Chronicle? Or is the cartoonist on vacation or something and it will be back? I’d sure like to know.
Just a few notes
Just a couple of quick things first: 1. The Ginger West fund – how close have we come to helping pay off her mortgage and having a little bit extra? 2. What I think the county needs as far as a nice, quickie, little restaurant is a Chick-fil-A. 3. No, I think Stat Cop here, it’s about time you stay retired.
Put a push on road widening
According to Sam Kellner, the developer of Beverly Hills, the Central Ridge of the county was described as “The Alps of Florida” as he flew over in an airplane. Stan Olsen Mountain, at the northwest corner of the (County Road) 491 and (State Road) 486, will soon not be considered a mountain. There most likely will be a lot of Christmas shoppers from north Hernando County this year and we will not have to pay $3.50 per gallon for gas to do some of our shopping in Ocala. This developer is moving pronto – also known as lickety-split – to get us shopping at their soon-to-be Shoppes at Black Diamond. This commercial development will put lots of sales tax dollars into the coffers of Citrus County, not to mention the commercial impact fees. The BOCC needs to use these funds wisely and put a little push on the four-laning of C.R. 491, as it looks to me as if we have been fumbling the ball for 28 years.
Put cameras on the bus
You remember a couple of weeks ago, we had a school bus problem and the driver was let go. Well, I was talking to my sister-in-law, who is an assistant principal in a huge school district. They do have problems with disturbances on the bus. Well, when they ordered their new fleet of buses in 2020, they ordered them to come equipped with an in-cabin camera so they could see what goes on. Anytime they now have a ruckus, they bring in the driver, the mother or father, the student and the assistant principal and they sit down and review the tape and disturbance together and then, together, come to a fix. Her contention is that the embarrassment that the family goes through in having to come through and sit down at this little get-together has ended in (this) result: In 2020, they had three incidences; in 2021, they had one; and in 2022, they had zero. We’ve got to look at something like that, too.