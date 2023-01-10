Sound Off logo 2021

Paper pushing conservative narrative

Once again the Chronicle has a front-page article by the conservative Center Square (Sunday, Jan. 8). This article, like a previous one, praises Gov. DeSantis in the “economic milestones” he’s helped to create. Sounds like a preview ad for 2024. To be fair, it would be interesting to show how much of this surplus money came from the federal government, like the American Rescue Plan – which, by the way, Gov. DeSantis and other Republicans were opposed to – a surplus created, in part, because of the governor’s anti-lockdown COVID-19 policies.

