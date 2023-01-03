You missed the point
I’m responding to a Sound Off in today’s paper titled, “Many reasons people come here” (Sunday, Jan. 1, Page C2). I called in the original Sound Off they are referring to. Apparently, the recent caller didn’t read the original article in the Chronicle. They ramble about people coming here because of lower taxes and so on. The original article and my Sound Off addressed the notion that tourists – again, that’s tourists – come to Florida from all over the world because of the governor’s “freedom first” policies, which I believe is hogwash. I would love to see a poll of tourists who come here, asking why they came. I’m willing to bet few, if any, would say it’s because of “freedom first” policies.
Don’t forget the animal shelter
I was reading in the Chronicle Monday, Jan. 2, about the priorities for our Citrus County commissioners. I noticed they did not mention the animal shelter. Once again, please consider building that. Apparently, you people don’t go down to the old one and look around very much. Please stop thinking so much of money and development. Give a little thought to the poor animals.
Jan. 2 isn’t a holiday
I’m responding to Sound Off. In 2023, apparently, I guess, nobody works. I wanted to call a doctor to see if I can get in to see an appointment today, which is Jan. 2. They’re closed. I called Shands to cancel my appointment for tomorrow morning because I’m sick. Meanwhile, the after-hours call center don’t even answer calls. Nobody’s working there, either. Is this the way the new year is going to be? Totally ridiculous.
Start litter patrol
Stat Cop here, checking how everybody had a nice holiday. I told you that you need to lock up well. Twenty cases of burglary happened during the holiday, so we had 20 victims. You guys need to wake up. If you see anything move, call the sheriff’s office. The deputies that are out there now, there’s not enough of them to cover everything. So step it up and call 911 if you find anybody out. Also, in reference to the Chronicle talking about picking up the trash everybody’s throwing on the sides of the road: Start a task force. Probably the city or the county should work it up and make it work. Doesn’t do any good just to cry about it. Everybody have a good day.
Bring comic back
Someone didn’t like the comic, “Funky Winkerbean.” I love it because I’m a band director and that’s who he is and it’s very old and I would like “Funky Winkerbean” back because it’s a great comic. It’s all about music and we love that.
State club going downhill
I went to the state club down in Homosassa yesterday. It appears as though it has been going downhill my last several visits. What’s the problem?
Get inmates to pick-up trash
The Citrus County government can easily have all this trash on the side of the roads picked up by getting the inmates at the county jail out and doing this on a regular basis on all of the roadways.
Insurance owns us
Seriously? I had a new roof put on my house, paid thousands of dollars for it, had an inspector do an inspection on it for wind mitigation, sent it in to my insurance company and guess what? I got a check for $67. This insurance owns us.
Pull over for emergency vehicles
Once again I’m calling about these stupid people who refuse to pull over for an emergency vehicle with their lights and sirens going. I was pulling out of Publix around 12 noon today and, I kid you not, I waited until the (emergency vehicle) went past me, but as I pulled out, I did not see anyone pulling over until that (emergency vehicle) got through. He had to get into the suicide lane in order to get around these people. What if that was your family member and they were being delayed getting the help they needed? Please, people, pull over and stop for emergency vehicles.
Need to cut logs
Do you have a Wood-Mizer or equivalent saw? I have several logs, 6 to 7 feet long, 18 to 20 inches in diameter. I don’t want to cut them up to burn. Would you like them to cut into boards? Call 352-637-5616. Thanks!