Columnist doesn’t get it

Cortney (Stewart’s) article’s about she wants a democracy (Sunday, Jan. 15’s Page C1 “Seeing Beyond” column titled, “For democracy to thrive, heed the warnings”). She still doesn’t get it. Reading her article proves that she is educated by the state-controlled school districts. I don’t want a democracy – like my friends that know what we’re talking about – but we want a republic where we live by the rule of law, not the rule of men. We need to live by the rule of the Constitution, the rule of law, not the rule by men…We need our republic back. We (need to) take control of our media and the schools…We need our republic, not democracy.

