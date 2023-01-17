Columnist doesn’t get it
Cortney (Stewart’s) article’s about she wants a democracy (Sunday, Jan. 15’s Page C1 “Seeing Beyond” column titled, “For democracy to thrive, heed the warnings”). She still doesn’t get it. Reading her article proves that she is educated by the state-controlled school districts. I don’t want a democracy – like my friends that know what we’re talking about – but we want a republic where we live by the rule of law, not the rule of men. We need to live by the rule of the Constitution, the rule of law, not the rule by men…We need our republic back. We (need to) take control of our media and the schools…We need our republic, not democracy.
Person deserves jail time
I’m calling in reference to a (Sunday, Jan. 15, Page C4) Sound Off where the person calls in and said that the guy who was poisoning the cats and the dogs didn’t deserve to go to jail and that the cats and the dogs were an annoyance (because) it was on their property. Well, you know what? A person like that who can hurt innocent animals can hurt people, too, and children.
Bond was ridiculous
I’m responding to Sound Off to your article, “Inverness man arrested after attempt to flee comes to dead end” (Monday, Jan. 16’s Page A3 story). This guy had a stolen motorcycle and – now I think this is really pathetic – it’s his fifth time driving on a suspended license, not including the little bit of drugs he had on him, and his bond is $15,500. How many times are you going to let this guy drive on a suspended license? He should have been in jail after the second time of driving with a suspended license. It needs to come to a stop. Stop slapping these criminals on the hand and say, “Oh, it’s OK, go back out and do it.” This is totally ridiculous. No bonds.
Limit letters
Does the Chronicle have a limit to the number of letters to the editor from one individual or ever check their veracity?
Editor’s Note: Each writer is allowed up to four letters per month. Letters are the opinions of the writer.
Take a safe driving course
I don’t mean for this to be an advertisement for AARP, but I do strongly recommend people over 55 take their Safe Driving Course and also receive a good discount on your auto insurance. Many seniors do not realize several of the newer vehicle safety benefits, as well as some new laws on the books. Did you know that any accident involving injury or death to a pedestrian, bicyclist, motorcycle rider must be reported to the police? Do you really understand the Florida Move Over Law? How about seatbelt violations and cellphone use? For a fee of $20 and attending a six-hour class, your certificate is good for three years. For a small investment, you not only benefit with a discount, but may actually save a life, including your own…
Here's a great location
Location, location, location and in great shape and good to go as a clinic for our vets. That is the 46,000-square-feet vacant 1992 Winn-Dixie at 6405 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, south of Meadowcrest. I took a count of the parking spaces and found the magic number count of 350. Time to check it out.