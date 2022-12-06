County needs to find deal with CoreCivic
(Re Friday, Dec. 2’s front-page story, “County to work with jail on staffing”): It is in the best interests of Citrus County to work a deal with CoreCivic to keep the county jail functioning. With a shortage of jail space about 40 years ago, the county judge required use of the county auditorium as a jail with chicken wire as bars. That temporary auditorium jailhouse is why we operate today with the CoreCivic jail. Consider wisely.
You missed a great event
My question is: Why did the Chronicle not cover Saturday night’s event (Dec. 3) when downtown was very busy (and) wonderfully done? I don’t understand this.
Here’s a doll repair person
This is for the lady that is looking for the doll’s repair (Sunday, Dec. 4’s Page C3 Sound Off). OK, it’s in Sugarmill Woods is one. I don’t know if she’s still there. Her name is Diane. She’s on…Pine Street in Sugarmill Woods. The phone number is 352-382-3655. I hope that helps you.
Who’s going to monitor the hen house?
(Re Monday, Dec. 5’s front-page story, “Inverness council to vote on ordinance allowing backyard chickens”): In the city council pecking order, who is going to be the plucky chicken checker?
Cut unemployment benefits
I’m reading in today’s paper how they want to increase unemployment benefits (Monday, Dec. 5’s front-page story, “Speaker Renner: Florida could consider increasing unemployment benefits, but shouldn’t be by too much”). Can they be kidding? Everywhere you go, there’s “Help Wanted” signs. So there’s no excuse why they should have to give more unemployment benefits.
Make them get a job
There is a report on the front page of today’s paper, which is Dec. 5, and it says that this figure says we should raise unemployment benefits. Let me tell you, take some away from them. Get the people out to work. We are becoming one of the laziest, sorriest nations in the world. Get off your lazy duff and work.
Where does it end?
(Re Monday, Dec. 5’s Page A6 editorial titled, “Shop local for the season, every reason”): Oh my, I read this morning you want us to shop local. How do you expect us to shop local when we buy gas in Hernando County for $2.47 a gallon and nice clothes for senior women and men? So I don’t know where all this is going to end.
Not many choices
They’re talking about wanting us to shop local. Well, we don’t have too many choices, but if someone wanted to buy something unique at one of the different little shops that we have in Crystal River that’s individually owned, it would be nice if they all stayed open and didn’t close at 5 or 6 o’clock in the evening, because a lot of us work. So if they stayed open until 9 o’clock, especially during the holiday season, we might actually be able to shop at them. We just thought we’d let them know.
Stop speeders
We are not speeders. My husband and I were on our way to blood work and my husband went through Meadowcrest and we did a rolling stop. We were just about stone stopped when he left. OK, we were wrong. We should have completely stopped in Meadowcrest, but a cop came over, gave my husband a ticket for almost $300 for not coming to a dead stop. We live in Pine Ridge and my road is like a thruway now. The cars speed through here up and down. They think Pine Ridge is a racetrack, but there in Meadowcrest – a quiet, little neighborhood – they’re waiting to stop old people from not coming to a dead stop. This is wrong. If they want to stop speeders and get money out of us old people in Citrus County, get on the highway or come to Pine Ridge and take a look at what’s going on over here.
Litter is just piling up
Citrus County is a beautiful place to live, but when you look around, especially along the roadsides, you see the litter from all the ugly people that have no care whatsoever but for themselves and they throw their trash out the window…Citizens of Citrus County need to take notice and speak out against this blatant disregard for the beauty of our community. Bring it up with the county commissioners. Post fines. Enforce the litter laws. Increase the litter crews that go along our roadsides to try to keep our community looking beautiful. And of course, each one of us should make an effort to put trash in its proper place.
If you lost your phone
Found cellphone in Floral City in front of community building’s Friday night festivities. Call (352) 756-9096. Leave a message.
Thanks to Rotary Club
A great big thank-you to the Rotary Club, helpers, along with the people at Forest Ridge who, through their generosity, allowed my grandson to have a happy event after having to deal with a lot of heartache this year. Again, a big thank-you to the Rotary Club, Forest Ridge and all the helpers.
No one is paying attention
I’m talking about the Christian school on West Gulf-to-Lake Highway where there is a blinking yellow light that tells you to do a certain speed limit. Well, I’ll tell you what, no matter what day or time I go through there, these people are flying. I think we need to have some patrol cars out there giving some tickets. It’s not a speedway. Those are children. You are to do the speed limit.
Do the jobs at night
Why are they blocking (State Road) 44 when they could be doing these cables at night? Traffic’s blocked up from (U.S.) 19 all the way to (County Road) 486. It’s a joke.