County needs to find deal with CoreCivic

(Re Friday, Dec. 2’s front-page story, “County to work with jail on staffing”): It is in the best interests of Citrus County to work a deal with CoreCivic to keep the county jail functioning. With a shortage of jail space about 40 years ago, the county judge required use of the county auditorium as a jail with chicken wire as bars. That temporary auditorium jailhouse is why we operate today with the CoreCivic jail. Consider wisely.

