Where was Santa?
I was wondering why Santa wasn’t in the Inverness Christmas Parade.
Editor’s Note: Santa was in the parade. We ran a photo of Santa with Mrs. Claus on the front page of the Sunday, Dec. 11, edition. Visit https://tinyurl.com/yjr7k89a.
Tell liberal editor no new taxes
(Re Sunday, Dec. 18’s Page C1 “The Other Guy” column titled, “Citrus officials have a golden chance in front of them”): What is it with you, Jeff Bryan? You dare to suggest the citizens of this county incur tax increases to pay for infrastructure when you and the rest of the liberal mouthpieces there at the Chronicle champion spending mega-millions of dollars for an animal shelter. Why don’t you do us all a favor, Bryan, and tell us how much money this county could have received in matching state and federal dollars if the county commission had used that $6.5 million from the Betz Farm property sale toward our critical infrastructure needs?
System out of control
This Sound Off is about building costs and safety. Citrus needs a mental health facility and expand the jail. The sheriff’s department judges who set bonds. Lawyers need to work for who gets released, the privilege of being released and rearrested for parole violations. This system is out of control.
Paper going conservative
Sure seems like the Chronicle is going conservative. You keep printing Ollie North’s column…Come on. This North guy don’t know what he’s talking about. This guy is so out of whack. This North guy, he’s just another military guy. They’re just waving the flag. You should cut back on his column and not print it so often. Why don’t you get Abbie Hoffman? Is he still alive and write a column?
Be careful when you buy gift cards
I just want to make everyone aware that if you purchase any kind of cards, especially a gift card, beware. I purchased two in November. I just sent them to my sisters – one out of state and one here in Florida – and both cards had been used. The money was gone. I got a hold of the lady at (the store’s) head office. She informed me there’s not much they can do unless I had the receipt. I bought them in November and of course I didn’t have the receipt. Both cards were cashed in Tampa – my sister’s from out of state, her card, and my sister’s that lives here in Florida. There’s nothing you can do when you lose your money. The lady said they don’t even need to scratch off the bar for the last four numbers on the card. They can get the money out without doing that…
Bring back Jane’s Garden
I’ve noticed that your format for the “HomeFront” has changed. I really liked the magazine-style format, but, most of all, I really miss “In Jane’s Garden”…I just loved to read “In Jane’s Garden” and I hope you are going to bring her back and…maybe you could rerun some of her wonderful gardening tips and things that are very appropriate for our area.
Get our money back
This Sound Off is about the animal shelter cost. The county should get our money back from the architectural firm since they did not design the animal shelter according to what they were hired to do.
RIP Ginger West
Rest in peace, Ginger West. Share your Christmas with someone who has helped a lot of us in Citrus County. I just dropped off a check for the Ginger West Fund. You can use the Chronicle or a Brannen Bank location.
Citrus isn’t the same
My husband and I have lived here all our lives, raised two children and we loved Inverness. Not so much anymore. It is never Inverness or Crystal River or Lecanto. It’s a whole new place and we don’t appreciate it. It will never be the same. Bye-bye, Citrus County. Too bad. Bye-bye.