Park’s light display was beautiful
We attended the Christmas display at Fort Cooper State Park on Dec. 9 and it was beautiful. A big thank-you to all the volunteers for their hard work. Much appreciated.
Finally, a true accomplishment
(Re Saturday, Dec. 10’s front-page story, “Animal shelter designs unveiled Tuesday”): I am beyond ecstatic to see that Citrus County is finally going forward with the building of the Humane Society animal shelter. It’s a true accomplishment and I am, as I said, beyond delighted. I hope the county commissioners continue with their forward thinking and concern for animals and for the people who care for them.
It isn’t right
I’m calling in reference to this article, “Insurance proposals could bring big changes to state” (Sunday, Dec. 11’s front-page story). One of the biggest problems Florida lawmakers have ignored are these payouts to these smaller companies, like octopus arms that come from the big insurance companies like State Farm and such. The payouts are legal under Florida law, but while insurance companies in Florida are closely regulated with caps on payouts and profits, their parent and sister companies are largely unregulated. That makes the small, domestic companies that dominate Florida’s market more lucrative to investors. So one of these answers in here is to force people, if they get an offer to leave Citizens – which I have many times during the years – so they’re trying to say that if I don’t go to one of these fly-by-night octopus arms out there of whatever private company, that I won’t be able to have Citizens insurance. This isn’t right.
Listen to documentary
The Commentary Sunday, Cortney Stewart’s about Pearl Harbor, “We should emulate ‘Greatest Generation’” (Dec. 11, Page C1). She and other people like her should listen to a documentary called, “All Wars are Bankers’ Wars.”
Thank you
I just want to say thank you to the Chronicle for putting in “The Gift of Giving!” – the list of all the local area organizations that accept and need donations desperately (Sunday, Dec. 11, Page C3). It was a great list and I thank you again and I hope it is successful.
Food truck court is a bad idea
(Re Monday, Dec. 12’s front-page story, “Mobile Food Courts could be in Crystal River’s future”): For what it’s worth, in my humble opinion, a food truck court in Crystal River is not a good idea. First of all, it’s not fair to the brick-and-mortar businesses who pay taxes and upkeep. And second of all, while some food trucks put out a really good product, others I’m not so sure about the health standards. Bottom line is I don’t think it’s a good look. It’s great for festivals, but not for every day. I mean, you have all these restaurants that pay good money – taxes and whatnot – to set up business in the city and then you’ve got somebody in a food truck just parking in a space that pays none of that. It’s just not right. It’s not fair, you know? There’s no balance. That’s my 2 cents.
Thanks to Ms. Abrams
I truly appreciated Lynne Farrell Abrams’ article about her disability (Monday, Dec. 12’s Page A8 “Laflines” column titled, “Rudolph’s back!”). It is so true. So many of us have disabilities. Just because they are not seen does not mean they do not exist. I appreciated the part about being in the grocery store and unable to lift certain things. Thank you very much for your honesty, Lynne.
We can always hope
I had almost given up on the Chronicle’s Opinion page printing nothing but extremist political views on both sides of the spectrum until it published the piece written by Bruce Abramson, a very astute political observer (Monday, Dec. 12’s Page A8 “Other Voices” column titled, “The election America needs”). Mr. Abramson thinks that replacing Biden and Trump is the solution to a decent election in 2024 with candidates that all America could live with. Unfortunately, this will be easier said than done, but we can always hope it can come to pass.
Get straight to the point
I totally agree with the person who said the letters are too long and writers should get to the point (in Monday, Dec. 12’s Page A8 Sound Off). I would say to those writers: Just tell me what time it is. Don’t tell me how the clock was made.
Expand current hospitals or build a new one
This is not a complaint about our hospitals, but our hospitals can only handle so much. Citrus County has not addressed the problem that with all this influx of people – the new building, new housing, new developments – that people are going to come and we won’t have the capacity to help these people if they get sick. We’ll have big waiting times. You need to address expanding either the current hospitals that we have or address getting another hospital in our county.
Most make more in ‘liberal north’
This is something for those who work in Citrus County to think about: You often hear northerners complaining about the liberal north. What they don’t tell you is because of the liberal north, most of them are making twice as much in retirement as you make actually working for a living.