Sound off logo 2021

Manners are leaving this world

Calling regarding the letter on swearing (the Monday, Dec. 26, Page A6, letter to the editor titled, “Kind, meaningful words work”). Now, whether it be male or female, swearing in public, to me, shows that the person is uncouth, has no manners and not enough intelligence to think of proper English words to use. Our manners are leaving society, including “please” and “thank you,” “mister” and “missus.” And when all manners have left society, what do you have left? You have people walking around in clothing that looks like pajamas or whatever. And, yes, I do judge people – no matter how they’re dressed – as being somebody I would not want to associate with if they’re swearing and even more so if it’s a female. They do not have enough intelligence to think of a proper English word to use in place of their swear word. We don’t want to hear it.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle