Manners are leaving this world
Calling regarding the letter on swearing (the Monday, Dec. 26, Page A6, letter to the editor titled, “Kind, meaningful words work”). Now, whether it be male or female, swearing in public, to me, shows that the person is uncouth, has no manners and not enough intelligence to think of proper English words to use. Our manners are leaving society, including “please” and “thank you,” “mister” and “missus.” And when all manners have left society, what do you have left? You have people walking around in clothing that looks like pajamas or whatever. And, yes, I do judge people – no matter how they’re dressed – as being somebody I would not want to associate with if they’re swearing and even more so if it’s a female. They do not have enough intelligence to think of a proper English word to use in place of their swear word. We don’t want to hear it.
County needs to address litter situation
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I agree with the person who has called in about the litter and the possibility of people going to the dump without their loads being covered properly (Tuesday, Dec. 27’s Page A9 Sound Off, “County needs to enforce laws”). It’s time that the Citrus County Sheriff’s (Office) or some authority puts a stop to this, either at the dumpsite to refuse to let them load, or ticket them. Have an officer there to ticket them. Between Citrus Springs and Inverness, there’s litter, cardboard boxes on both sides of the highway. And there’s been overstuffed furniture sitting by Kathy Road for months. Doesn’t this county have and pride in the way we come across to people who come here from other states or tourists to visit? Please address this situation. This has been going on for years.
Happy New Year all
I’m just calling in to say I hope everybody had a merry Christmas and I hope everybody has a happy New Year this year. God bless you all.
Don’t allow destruction of county
I see we have a growing group of the population of Citrus County that is pushing for no more growth. This should be on every taxpayers’ resolution. I just hope that it is not already too late for a place that was developed on mostly farming and retired people and is now being transformed to a place of industry, shopping malls, and large areas of rural land for many more homes and apartment buildings to jam more people into a small area. This is all being promoted by the people in charge, even going as far as making this possible by encouraging developers to come by reducing zoning from low- to high-density setbacks and lot sizes. Don’t encourage more of this destruction of our beautiful Citrus County.
Animals over people
The animal people are screaming for $22 million to build a new animal shelter when they already have one. If $250,000 will still build a reasonable two- or three-bedroom home, that means that $22 million would build 90 homes for people. Do we give animals preference over people? We’ll see.
Public access to water cutoff
Long ago, Crystal River was a beautiful village with the largest, crystal-clear bay I had ever seen, a mile long and half-a-mile wide. Boat launches and parking were free at Knox Bait House, renamed Dockside. Boats and diving gear were available at Aqua Pier, renamed Kings Bay Park and parking was free at the American Legion beach, renamed Hunter Springs Park. Money-hungry Crystal River has cut off all free access to the now-polluted, dirtied-water bay. Crystal River has a new scheme: Remove the derelict vessels and label all the legitimate live-aboards as nuisance vessels – which can’t vote in Crystal River elections – so they can be charged $300 to $600 per month to anchor in the bay.
Go back to cloth diapers
I know things are terribly high-priced these days. I just had one suggestion for people out there complaining about the price of diapers: Well, instead of using these plastic diapers, why don’t you go back to the original cloth diapers like our mothers did? That would save you a lot of money. Have a good day.
Person is a ‘class act’
I would like to acknowledge the person who stole the military tribute bike signs off my white Ram pickup. We are self-funded with help from our friends and do this to honor our heroes for free. You’re a real class act.