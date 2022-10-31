Paper waited to report information
(Re Tuesday, Oct. 25’s front-page story, “Inverness candidate suing for Miami job back”): Kudos to the Citrus County Chronicle for the article on Inverness City Council candidate John Labriola’s disturbing background, but why did it take so long? All of this data was easily available over 18 months ago when Labriola began his hateful campaign of misinformation in Citrus County, gaining momentum and followers and even national attention as he spread his rhetoric in government meetings and public gatherings. Yet our community newspaper, our county commission, not even an ego-driven blogger had the courage to bring Labriola’s past record of prejudice and discrimination out in the open until months later, after so much damage had been done in our community. We need to remember that the only thing that has to happen to make bad people successful is for good people to do nothing.
Vets have right to free speech
I was just reading the Sound Off line, the article on somebody speaking out against the veteran who had an offensive sticker (Thursday, Oct. 27, Page A9, “Veteran shows little respect”). Well, I’m proud of that veteran and most veterans out here are proud of anyone who has a sticker like that. All the veterans that sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan, and to retreat and surrender and lose the 13 heroes at the airport in Afghanistan?...That family or that driver that was offended…Take your little sensitive nature and take it back to wherever you came from.
Tell me about wasteful spending
In reply to the Sound Off, “Money was wasteful spending,” on Thursday, Oct. 27 (Page A9): These illegal refugees that our governor sent off have been provided with newly-built shelters to live, with beds, TVs, iBoxes, food, phones, etc. – much more than our own homeless people have all over the USA. All this, on our taxpayers’ money, is being spent on these illegals.
‘You are mighty lucky’
To the person who wrote, “No point in getting the vaccine” (Thursday, Oct. 27’s Page A9 Sound Off): I’m so glad that you’re an expert, because you’re a scientist or a psychic? Just wanted to know because there’s a lot of dead people who didn’t get the vaccine or didn’t take precautions. You are mighty lucky.
Hope they four-lane road soon
(Re Friday, Oct. 28’s front-page story, “Target closes on Lecanto property”): Welcome to the Shoppes at Black Diamond. Hopefully, the county will collect some commercial impact fees to help with the four-laning of (County Road) 491, aka North Lecanto Highway. Citrus County has been waiting the entire 21st century for the completion of this four-lane project.
No complaining about traffic
I’m responding to Sound Off in reference to “Target closes on Lecanto property” (Friday, Oct. 28’s front-page story). OK, you people wanted it, they’re coming and now they’re building it. So I don’t want to hear you complaining about the traffic, I don’t want to hear you complain about the crime that’s coming in and everything else that comes with it. You want it and now you’re going to get it.
Just slow down
If everybody would slow down and stop passing on the double-yellow line and going through the red lights and show a little courtesy on the roads, there would be a lot less people dying. This is getting to be ridiculous. That includes motorcycles, as well. I mean, I’ve had motorcycles passing between two cars with one going one way and one going the other way. I mean, come on, you know?
One-sided plan part of the problem
This Sound Off is about growth, Citrus County growth continues the same economic plan: tourism with low-paying jobs. Now we need low-cost housing to support this plan. This one-sided plan is the cause of many of our problems. The coming increase in population also brings big-city problems Citrus County is not prepared for.
Not enough water for all of the growth
We don’t have enough water for the current residents of the county to take care of their lawns. This is costing homeowners thousands of dollars trying to repair the damage. In response to this, our county continues to push for out-of-control growth. What is in it for the folks misrepresenting us to push for this unwanted growth? Do they think maybe another thousand parking spots for RVs will improve our lives?