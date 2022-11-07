Still waiting
Several weeks ago, I called in to Sound Off asking for any information as to a new business or usage of the once-called Beverly Hills Bowling Center. My request has still not been entered into Sound Off. Therefore, I’m still wondering.
Editor’s Note: The facility is now owned by Affordable Secure Storage Beverly Hills LLC.
Address of restaurant would be nice
(Re Friday, Nov. 4’s front-page story, “Local young man finds his voice through food”): In today’s paper, Nancy Kennedy has got a very nice article about a young man who’s working at a sub and pizza place in Hernando, but she doesn’t put down where they’re located…I’d like to go there and buy a sub or a pizza. I looked in the phonebook; they’re not listed in the phonebook. So if anybody knows where this sub and pizza place is in Hernando, please let me know.
Editor's Note: The address is 3451 E. Louise Lane No. 116, Hernando.
We don’t need any more people in county
I read the Sound Off and I’m reading, “One-sided plan part of the problem” (Friday, Nov. 4, Page A11). It’s talking about, let’s see: “Now we need low-cost housing to support this plan. The one-sided plan is the cause of many of our problems. The coming increase in population also brings big-city problems.” Well, as I read the paper today, there’s drugs in the county, there’s people getting killed in the county and you can go down the list. The same things that happen in the big cities is happening here. What I see as the problem is what problem does the big city have that we don’t have? I think we all know what they’re talking about. We don’t want too many other people really here in Citrus County because they’re really the problem. Isn’t that it?
English isn’t official language
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off in Friday, Nov. 4’s paper, “Learn the language.” The person says, “I hate to burst your bubble, but the official language in the United States is English.” Well, I’m not trying to be rude, but I hate to burst their bubble because the United States has no official language. The majority of Americans speak English, but Spanish is the second-most-often-spoken language in the United States. If you don’t believe me, all you have to do is look it up. And I’m really kind of surprised that you, the Chronicle, didn’t correct this. I would think that this would be more common knowledge. Apparently, it’s not. But, once again, the U.S. is one of just a handful of countries that do not have an official language. And also, to that person: Please stop telling people to move somewhere else. Try to be a little kinder. Have a good day.
That’s not true
This is in response to the person who left the Sound Off in the Friday paper titled “Learn the language” (Nov. 4, Page A11). He says, “In this country, the United States, the official language is English.” That’s actually false. The United States has no official language. I would suggest this person might want to learn Spanish. Learning another language is good for the brain and it sounds like this person could use a little help in that department.
Same traffic problem will exist
I’m responding to (Friday, Nov. 4’s Page A11) Sound Off, “Citrus is coming up in the world,” where the person says they’re wishing a Red Lobster would come so they don’t have to battle traffic and drive to Ocala again. Really? With all the growth and all the stuff they’re starting to build here in Citrus County, you’re going to have the exact same traffic as in Ocala. You’re going to get what you reap. Be careful because you’re not going to like it when it comes.
Respect is earned
Regarding the Sound Off, “Respect the position,” about the person respecting the man in the White House (Friday, Nov. 4, Page A11): Respect is something you earn. Just because you’re a person of authority doesn’t mean you automatically get respect. You have to earn it.
You’ll be disappointed in your tax bill
If you’re like me, you’re very disappointed in your property tax bill.
The ‘I don’t care' generation
Remember a couple years ago, the generation of “whatever”? No matter what the conversation was, no matter what was asked, no matter what was stated, nine out of 10 times, you’d get the answer of “whatever” – “whatever” this, “whatever” that. I asked myself, what does “whatever” mean? I’ve come to the conclusion it means “I don’t care.” This is the same group of people we have going around today; the “I don’t care” generation. They show it in many ways, like cellphones. I’m sitting at my restaurant and a guy sits down and, not only me, but everybody in the restaurant can hear the entire conversation he’s having. Whatever, he don’t care. That’s where we’re at today, folks: the entitled, “Me, me, me – I don’t care” generation.
Get C.R. 491 four-laned soon
Lack of funding is always an issue. Citrus County had workshops to four-lane County Road 491 in 1995 and plans were drawn in 1996 that are sitting on a shelf somewhere in the county. Due to a lack of funds at the time, the county decided to four-lane south on C.R. 491 to the College of Central Florida, past the Lecanto schools and the Lecanto Government Center. Let’s get this 1.7-mile, two-lane gap four-laned ASAP.
Classic rock the way to go
I have a suggestion for Steve Pritchard, the promoter of the Inverness Country Jam. If he really would like to make some money and attract some people – we’ve had this discussion before – a classic rock festival will draw people and tourists and money and he might even make a couple dollars and it will bring lots of people to the area and it’s a win-win for Citrus County and Pro Event Tours. I’m sure you will have no problem getting volunteers instead of having to pay people and the whole works, all right? Country has seen better days.