Seriously, bail reform necessary
You know, I called in about serious bail reform. Here we go, “Hernando man arrested for DUI after refusing a breath test” (Friday, Nov. 18’s Page A3 story). The deputy was following him and chasing him and he almost hit people head on. The guy gets arrested, he refuses to take the breathalyzer test and he gets out on bail for $2,000 driving on a suspended license. This guy should stay in jail with no bail until he faces the judge or he’s going to get back out and drive all over again. We need serious bail reform here in Citrus County. This is going to be like a revolving door, just in and out. Totally ridiculous.
Time to complain, time to look it up
In response to the Sound Off, “Maybe print it in the paper” (Friday, Nov. 18, Page A12): The person was complaining about the status of the mall, that it wasn’t in the paper and they work real hard and they don’t have time to get on the computer like you people said they should do. If you have time to read your newspaper, that means you have time to go and check your computer to see what you want to see.
Social Security paid for by working people
Today’s Nov. 18 and on the Opinion page (A12) of the Chronicle, “Social Security’s impending bankruptcy,” they suggest, the author (Brenton Smith). In the Sound Off (Page A13, “Facts are straight”), someone suggests that every five years they review it, Congress. Well, that’s good, but let’s also start reviewing these people that are on SSI that are 20 and 30 years old. And not just by one doctor, but a panel of doctors. And the same with welfare. We’re paying for kids that are running the streets or that are in jail and they’re still sitting there collecting the money and they’ve never looked for a job in their life. I think it’s time we bounce out. Social Security is paid for by the working people who earned it. It’s not a handout.
Facts are straight
Boggles my mind. Again I’m reading in the Sound Off about some person who feels that their “facts are straight” regarding Social Security (Nov. 18, Page A13). They’re totally wrong. Their facts are twisted. Yes, Rick Scott wants to have Social Security benefits re-evaluated every five years. That is for all Social Security programs, not just SSI. SSI stands for supplemental Social Security Insurance, which is for the people who don’t get quite enough, to help bump them up to just below poverty (level). What this person is talking about is disability benefits, which are called SSDI, Social Security Disability Insurance, and the government already has a program in place where those benefits for the disabled are reviewed every two to five to seven years, depending upon the person’s disability.
Call it Lecanto Landings
I’m reading your Sound Off today about daylight savings time, “Leave time change alone” (Friday, Nov. 18, Page A13). Why don’t we just move it 30 minutes and never do it again? Forget about it. Move it 30 minutes instead of an hour. It’s that simple.
This is why they call it that
Regarding the Nov. 18 Sound Off (Page A13), “Come up with a different name,” referring to the (county roads) 486 and 491 shops. They say why call it Black Diamond? It doesn’t belong to Black Diamond. I totally agree. A possible name could be “Lecanto Landings.” How about that one?
Print all lotto results
I’m sitting here looking at the Chronicle this morning and again you have all the lottery results except Fantasy 5 (Friday, Nov. 18, Page B3). Why don’t you have that in there if you put all the rest in?
Editor’s Note: All of the results are not available when we print the paper.
Doll repair needed
I’d like to find out if there’s any places that repair dolls in the area. I know there was one in Homosassa, but they closed down a few years ago. Please let me know.
People’s behavior outrageous
I was outraged reading about a man intentionally coughing on a lady because she was wearing a mask. This lady had cancer and had no immune system. If he does that to the wrong person, he’s going to be wearing a mask due to the fact he has no teeth.
Climate change is a real threat
An acre of fertile land in Florida left to nature can contain more than 100 tons of wood. A hundred tons of wood is equivalent to 50 tons of carbon, equivalent to 183 tons of CO2, equivalent to 366,000 pounds of CO2, equivalent to 19,000 gallons of gasoline, equivalent to 470,000 miles at 25 mpg. Incredibly, clear-cutting one acre of dense woodland produces the same amount of carbon dioxide as driving a typical car 470,000 miles. Wood can be sequestered for decades in a body of water or made into lumber, but if not sequestered, it will quickly decay into carbon dioxide. A practical solution is to impose a carbon tax. Climate change in the greatest threat to humanity and must be dealt with decisively.