Pictures were not original

Would it be possible for whoever’s responsible for putting pictures in the paper to do a better job? There was two pictures in Wednesday’s paper (Nov. 9) that I know that’s not the way the original picture looked. Take a little bit more time. Take some pride in your work. The pride in your work goes out to a lot of people. Do a better job.

