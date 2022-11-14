Pictures were not original
Would it be possible for whoever’s responsible for putting pictures in the paper to do a better job? There was two pictures in Wednesday’s paper (Nov. 9) that I know that’s not the way the original picture looked. Take a little bit more time. Take some pride in your work. The pride in your work goes out to a lot of people. Do a better job.
Old saying no longer valid
As a child, I remember them saying, “Neither rain, snow, sleet nor hail could stop the U.S. Mail.” Well, today, Nov. 10, we had a little rain and a little bit of wind and guess what? No mail. I guess the old saying is no longer valid.
Drugs, crime will come
I’m responding to Sound Off (about Friday, Nov. 11’s front-page story), “More stores planned for C.R. 486-491.” Sad day for Citrus County. I’ve been in a small town like you used to be like, Citrus County. Then when the stores came, the drugs came and the crime came. Over 100,000 people in one little city. You wanted it, you’re going to get it and now you’re going to complain after it’s here.
The drive won’t be as long
(Re Friday, Nov. 11’s Page A18 Sound Off, “Same traffic problem will exist.”) Some self-appointed traffic expert says that as new businesses – especially restaurants – come into Citrus County, that we will have the same traffic problem that exists now when driving to Ocala. Well, I’m not a traffic expert, but I’d just like to say this: We may have the same traffic problem, but it will be 25 miles shorter than driving to Ocala. You got that?
Thank you for special surprise
A great Veterans Day, 11/11/22, and thanks to the lady in the black SUV in front of me at the Lecanto McDonald’s that paid for my breakfast at 8 a.m. today. This great lady did not know I served in Germany in the mid-1950s during the Cold War. Thanks again.
Doesn’t make much sense
In the Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, issue of the Chronicle (in Page A19’s Sound Off), a person writes in saying, “Don’t give money to MPO,” that they are just another wasteful bureaucracy. Well, the editor then explains, “The funds to study flooding in Crystal River is grant money from the state’s Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection.” Well, this raises a question to me: Is this money provided by Florida taxpayers or does the state’s Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection print their own money?
Editor’s Note: We were clarifying the agency which provided the grant funding.
States need to model elections after Florida
In reference to these states that are just counting their votes now and delaying their winners or losers, I think the United States of America needs to have laws like in Florida throughout. All the ballots and everything should be the same – the same categories, drop-off times and whatever else it is. They need to follow the state of Florida, which is done and over on the same night. All the voting regulations should be the same throughout the United States of America.
Snowbirds are here
Yup, I can tell the snowbirds are coming here. All summer long and everything, not a dog in the stores. But guess what I seen today at (some stores)? How about that? Snowbirds are here. Bring your dogs.
Thanks to paper carriers
I really want to thank the Chronicle carriers. Here we were going to get a tropical storm and the day before the tropical storm and after, the Chronicle still came through with their papers. So I want to thank the delivery drivers and the Chronicle for getting everything out, regardless of the weather.
It’s average
I just realized why you would give someone a job if they only showed up less than 75% of the time. I finally realized that is probably more than the average Floridian does at work.
To the BOCC, chose wisely
Citrus County’s BOCC has been twiddling their thumbs for most of the two-and-a-half decades since a decision was made in 1995 to four-lane County Road 491. Now we are between a rock and a hard place with a couple of dozen stores under plans to locate at the Shoppes at Black Diamond and the Lecanto shops to the south of (County Road) 486 and C.R. 491. Choose well, BOCC, for an expedited contractor to four-lane this 1.7-mile bottleneck. The county could use a contractor like the one that did the 13-mile stretch of the Suncoast Parkway ahead of time.