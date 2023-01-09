Column was horrifying
I have to say that I am horrified and disgusted by the article on Wednesday, Jan. 4, by Jeff Robbins, “Art of the con” (Page A9). I have never seen such hatred spewed in the Chronicle as by this man. I hope to never see his articles again. He will not let President Trump go…Good day.
Lord have mercy
(Re the Friday, Jan. 6, front-page story, “Man accused of poisoning neighborhood cats and dog”): Those poor animals that were poisoned to death by that man in their neighborhood must have died a very painful death by consuming antifreeze and/or rat poison. What a horrible person he must be to lure those pets with their favorite food of tuna fish mixed with that awful stuff. I’m glad they caught the guy and I hope he stays behind bars and never comes near any animals ever again. Such a horrible, disgusting thing he did. Lord have mercy.
Man shouldn’t be charged
(Re the Friday, Jan. 6, front-page story): I saw in the paper where a man got arrested for poisoning his neighbors’ cats and dog that were running stray on his property. He shouldn’t have been arrested; the people who owned the dogs and cats should have been arrested for not keeping them at home. This is not fair. It’s his property. Those dogs and cats were trespassing and making a nuisance of themselves. He should not have been arrested.
Who’s to blame for lack of affordable housing?
I’d like to talk about the person who wrote the (Friday, Jan. 6, Page A10 Sound Off), “There is no affordable housing.” The reason why there is no affordable housing is because on subsidized housing, which is based on fixed incomes, you have nothing but problems. You have people who are on low income, have nothing but problems and give nothing but problems. In a way, it’s really sad because these corporations don’t want to go into subsidized housing because of all the problems that people give, OK? They are creating a bad situation for corporations to keep rents fairly reasonable. I can’t blame, in a way, some corporations looking at background checks and criminal checks. They should be done all the way across the line. It’s unfortunate that there is no such thing as (affordable) housing anymore, but the people have no one to blame but themselves for it.
It’s a shame
I agree with the Sound Off caller about “There is no affordable housing” around here (Friday, Jan. 6, Page A10). For the low wages we get paid and the high rents that are charged, it’s almost impossible to make it through the month without sacrificing on food and medicine and other stuff. I’m going to have to move somewhere else soon, I guess.
Nothing being done
I seen a lady run right through a red light today and a deputy was right next to her and didn’t even turn around to try and stop and give her a ticket. I see crazy drivers like this all the time. How come the deputies don’t seem to see it?
Clean up the litter
Have you all seen the sides of the roads lately? Where is all this litter and trash coming from? I’ve never seen it this bad and I’ve been here a long time. Is it the snowbirds or the trash haulers that don’t cover up their beds or are we all just a bunch of litterbugs here in Citrus County? Come on, we’re better than this. Let’s get this county cleaned up and keep it that way.
Waiting on Aldi’s
I thought I read awhile back that Aldi’s was moving into the old Kmart store in Inverness plaza. Is that still the case? If so, when?
Editor’s Note: In August, we reported Aldi’s had filed plans to build a new store at State Road 44 and Forest Drive. Visit https://tinyurl.com/3t29f2tk to read more about it.