Here’s a sign slogan
Found your article in Thursday’s Chronicle interesting about the city of Inverness spending $40,000 on new signage for tourist attractions (Jan. 19, Page A3). Perhaps they should create a sign that says, “Welcome to Citrus County, Garbage Capital of the World.” Please clean up your streets.
Comment was callous, vile
I’d like to respond to the individual that said “(No news about) worst attack ever,” in the Chronicle here (in Jan. 20’s Page A8 Sound Off), talking about the Friday, Jan. 6, two-year anniversary, that it was far worse than 9/11. I assume that it was far worse than Pearl Harbor, as well. I just can’t fathom why anybody could make such a callous, vile comment. More people died in 9/11 than participated in Jan. 6, which was a bunch of clowns. Yeah, I don’t understand why people don’t think before they say stupid things like that. It’s really disgusting.
It's not snowbirds’ fault
I am calling in response to a customer who was complaining about cleaning up the litter (in Friday, Jan. 20’s Page A8 Sound Off). It says, “Is it the snowbirds?” Well, I’d like that person to know I am a snowbird. I’ve improved my house with a cleanup by 100% and I picked up trash on (State Road) 200 near the entrance of my subdivision where somebody dumped a whole bucket of catfish. I cleaned up the smelly fish and I am a snowbird. So when he’s pointing one finger at me, he is pointing three fingers at himself.
The formula is …
In the Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, Chronicle Sound Off column, a misinformed tree-hugger says, and I quote: “diameter of a tree is straight across and the circumference is nearly double” (Page A9, “Quit taking away trees”). Wrong! Actually, circumference is approximately 3-1/7 times the diameter. The formula is C=3.14159D. Thus, a 2-foot tree would have a 6.283318-foot circumference.
We’re finally getting somewhere
I’d like to thank the Chronicle for printing articles by people like Ben Shapiro and Star Parker. Finally, maybe we’re getting somewhere where the people in Citrus County are a little educated on the more active members of our society…
A traffic signal would be great
BOCC and the MPO needs to check this out: With the arrival of the Suncoast Parkway on Feb. 28, 2022, folks have found the shortcut to the Lecanto business district by the Shoppes at Black Diamond from the parkway. They are using the choppy 1.6 miles of Maylen Avenue to Horace Allen Street and large backups are now occurring where Horace Allen Street enters two-lane (County Road) 491. A traffic signal will be needed at the Horace Allen intersection no later than concurrently with the four-laning of C.R. 491. For now, the 1.6 miles of Maylen Avenue needs to be widened from a minimal 20 feet to 24 feet and repaved.
Two things we need
Two things that the county could use: One would be a Chick-fil-A and No. 2 would be for Stat Cop here to stay retired.
Where are the monkeys?
Where are the monkeys on Monkey Island? That group of lawyers – and whatever they’ve done – collected over $150,000 last year from local people wanting to help out with new renovations. Now the monkeys are gone and they’re still collecting money and they want to collect more money. Get the monkeys back on the island. It’s the Monkey Bar.
We’re the ‘condo coast’
Let’s go, Citrus County, full speed ahead. Now that you all have the plan for the future of the county, bring on the main topic: growth. First thing you may want to do is change the name “Nature Coast” to “Condo Coast.” People moving from big towns up north need not worry about the change. You can have an apartment with 30 or 40 other families close by in the same building. You won’t have to cut the lawn or rake leaves because your area will be all paved over with parking for hundreds of cars, no grass or trees. Condos are the best thing to pack many people in a small area. People may come to enjoy things like the good fishing and scallop season. Lots of luck trying to get a boat out of the crowded launch areas. Many may come to enjoy being able to swim in all the lakes and rivers and clean springs in the county that are available, but just make sure when you come, bring a rake to clear out a nice, sandy place to enjoy.