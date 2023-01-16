Fireworks for Fourth of July only
I agree with the person who put in the Sound Off about the fireworks being shot off all the time. Myself, I agree with him. I have a sick dog and every time the fireworks go off, she’s nervous, she shivers and doesn’t know what to do. They should only allow it on the Fourth of July. Other holidays are holidays, not for the fireworks. So I agree with that person who put it in on Sunday, Jan. 8, I believe the date was (Page C3, titled “No respect for vets or animals”). Anyway, that’s all I have to say about fireworks: They shouldn’t have them – only on the Fourth of July.
Deep six food court idea
(Re Thursday, Jan. 12’s front-page story, “CR city council on fence about mobile food courts”): Please, please, please no food court (in) downtown Crystal River. There is enough confusion and mess going on down there. Please, no food court.
Move onto to next bidder
(Re Friday, Jan. 13’s front-page story, “County grants Betz Farm buyer more time.”) In regards to Betz Farm, as the old saying goes: “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.” I’m sure the second-place bidder had no problem whatsoever raising the money needed.
Check out dollar stores for greeting cards
(Re Friday, Jan. 13’s Page A11 Sound Off, “Why so few greeting cards?”): I’m calling to let the person know that are looking for a store with a variety of cards for anniversaries, sympathy, etc., that Dollar Tree stores and Dollar General stores have a large selection of all these types of cards this person is looking for and they’re very reasonable in price.
Just look for them
Today is Jan. 13 and I just read in the paper this morning that somebody is complaining that there’s no greeting cards (Page A11’s Sound Off). I know the lady that puts greeting cards up at “Wally World” on (U.S.) 19 and some of the other stores. You must not be looking in the right place because she does a good job keeping everything up tight and they’re always full. There’s always a lot of them. All you’ve got to do is look for them. Like I said, she does a good job.
Sheriff not upholding laws
This is in response to all the Sound Offs I’ve been reading over a week or so – we know they’re from the snowbirds because they don’t know this – but you complain about litter on the highway and this and that, and you complain about speeders and this and that. You know what it all comes down to? Write our governor and explain it to him. It’s because we have a sheriff that does not uphold the laws here. Un-tarped vehicles haul debris and then it’s garbage on the roads. Speeders got no control. You see them on (U.S.) 19 in construction zones doing 60 or 70 when it’s a 45 mph (speed limit). They’re doing it all over. Write the governor and ask him to look into it. We’ve been living here all our lives and nothing’s changed…
Need a stoplight please
We really need to have a stoplight at West Hampshire and Lecanto Highway. You could get killed trying to pull out and sometimes you could sit there for 10 minutes before you can get out. So, please, please put a light at West Hampshire and Lecanto Highway.
Don’t complain when stores lack employees
When the people of Meadowcrest, Black Diamond and Pine Ridge scream that there’s only one cashier open at the new Target, remember it’s because you didn’t want to pay for affordable housing. Where do you think those employees will live?
Deal with derelict property
I don’t know if I’ve been sleeping, but I want to inquire about the derelict property on (U.S.) 19 in the area of Cody’s. I thought the county commissioners had agreed that they had to repair it or they’d be facing some significant fines. If you can update that, I seriously would appreciate that. I thank you very much and have a happy and healthy new year to you and your staff.
Stunt costing us money
Here is a calculation for those who praise our governor for spending hundreds of thousands of dollars because he sent two busloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard: Now come the future court fees attached to his radical move. DeSantis has hired two high-end lawyers in Boston that cost him $500,000 apiece to defend the state of Florida – this, along with one additional particular attorney costing $650 an hour. This entire political stunt – and that’s what it was – is now costing all of us in Florida mucho dineros for his dumb ambitions. Just think what he might do if he runs for president.
County is lawless
This is a lawless county. I don’t know where the sheriff is and his men. Anyplace you go down here in Homosassa, people are running through red lights on (U.S.) 19. People are packed on corners waiting for their kids. You can’t make it around the corner on the streets safely. You have to get on the other side of the road because everybody’s parked on the streets. A guy got stopped by the police and he had no registration, the plate was phony, no license because his license was suspended and he had no insurance. The cop takes the plate and he lets the guy go. What kind of county is this?