Fireworks for Fourth of July only

I agree with the person who put in the Sound Off about the fireworks being shot off all the time. Myself, I agree with him. I have a sick dog and every time the fireworks go off, she’s nervous, she shivers and doesn’t know what to do. They should only allow it on the Fourth of July. Other holidays are holidays, not for the fireworks. So I agree with that person who put it in on Sunday, Jan. 8, I believe the date was (Page C3, titled “No respect for vets or animals”). Anyway, that’s all I have to say about fireworks: They shouldn’t have them – only on the Fourth of July.

