Oliver will be missed

(Re Thursday, Dec. 8’s Page A9 editorial, “Oliver made his mark in Citrus”): I only met Randy Oliver through the newspapers and all the comments that he made over the years. I always agreed with almost everything he said. He was a very intelligent man and he will certainly be missed by me and many others, I am sure. To me, he was a bright star among some of the clouds in the area. He will always be shining, in my opinion.

