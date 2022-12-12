Oliver will be missed
(Re Thursday, Dec. 8’s Page A9 editorial, “Oliver made his mark in Citrus”): I only met Randy Oliver through the newspapers and all the comments that he made over the years. I always agreed with almost everything he said. He was a very intelligent man and he will certainly be missed by me and many others, I am sure. To me, he was a bright star among some of the clouds in the area. He will always be shining, in my opinion.
Glad legislature got caught
(Re Friday, Dec. 9’s Page A3 story, “Lawmaker indicted on fraud charges”): Chronicle, nicely done that you put the Congress representative in the paper for his fraud of stealing COVID money and he thinks he can get amnesty for, “Oh, I paid all the money back.” Bull, he would have kept all the money had he not got caught. So these people need to go straight to jail, just like anybody else.
Changing status won’t change a thing
(Re Friday, Dec. 9’s Page A10 editorial titled, “Endangered status sought for starving manatees”): I see the Chronicle editorial board has been drinking the Kool-Aid of the Save the Manatee Club. Well, it’s a protected species. The protection for the animal is identical whether it’s endangered or protected. They want it to be on the endangered list because then the federal government can step in and it sounds so much better when you’re collecting money to say, “I’m saving an endangered species.” Please tell me the difference between protecting the animal on the endangered or protected list. It won’t change a thing.
Check with Christ’s Family Church
I am responding to a Sound Off on Friday, Dec. 9’s request for the name of a charity that gives away free clothing (Page A11). That charity is Christ’s Family Church on South Suncoast Boulevard. Their phone number is 352-436-8808. They help the homeless and veterans. They are there on Fridays and Sundays until 2:30 p.m. right now. You could check for other days. They are in much need of men’s and women’s clothing. Also, they are in very much need of all types of toiletries and especially bug spray. They really need our help so that they can help the less fortunate. Thank you.
Nursing homes would be a good start
This comment is pertaining to today’s “Seeking charity in need of clothes” (Friday, Dec. 9’s Page A11 Sound Off). My suggestion is to check with local nursing homes. Many seniors have very limited options as far as clothing pertaining to them. They may not have family members or friends that can provide them something new to wear, so they’d greatly appreciate any new or possibly gently-used clothing. The nursing home would be the best (place) to give you information pertaining to that.
Cat and mouse deserve to live
While, in all reality, we do not know if the BOCC and county attorney are playing the role of a cat or a mouse, it is now time to bring the BOCC-SWFWMD dispute to an end after three years. Both the cat and the mouse deserve to live.
Great paper carriers
Hey, Chronicle, thank you so much for Lisa Wood and Brianne Fry, two of the greatest newspaper carriers ever. Thank you again and remember it’s Christmas. Be sure to give them some decent tips to pay for that gas. Thanks again, Chronicle.
Slow down car insurance increases
Old Gov. DeSantis can look into this and maybe slow down this insurance rise on auto insurance of 7%. You know, that’s going to hurt a lot of senior citizens on the fixed incomes that we don’t get. And then you’re going to have the roads packed with people driving with no insurance. I’d like to know how this is going to turn out. I hope DeSantis can turn this around because that’s ridiculous for people that are on fixed incomes. Seven percent is a lot.
Quit complaining
It’s ridiculous that people constantly complain that the Chronicle is too liberal.
Firsts become fewer and fewer
We all have firsts in our life. Usually at earlier ages, we see this object the first time in our life or we hear that sound for the first time in my life. We have a lot of firsts, but as we age – and I just passed the 68 mark – your firsts become fewer and fewer and far between. Not that you’ve done everything and seen everything, but it’s a routine and nothing’s really that new. Well, newsflash, I had a first the other day: Never in my life, while watching TV early in the morning at 6 a.m., a full one-minute commercial was completely in another language. I believe it was Spanish, but I have no idea. Not one word of it was in English…
People in mugshots look distressed
Chronicle, please pass the word to where they take the mugshots in Citrus County, as these folks look so distressed. The photographer should tell them to smile for the camera.