Sound off logo 2021

Use educated decision-making progress

(Re Saturday, Dec. 24’s front-page story): I’m calling about the county commissioners’ decision to not offer incentives for increased density to encourage affordable housing. I don’t disagree with their decision, but some comments made by the commissioners about their decision were surprising. One said that affordable housing might attract people who would go to work in other counties. Well, how do you stop that anywhere? She also equated affordable housing with government subsidies. Really? Another commissioner related affordable housing to people’s willingness to work. Really? Really? Guess I was expecting a more educated decision-making process. Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle