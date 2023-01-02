Use educated decision-making progress
(Re Saturday, Dec. 24’s front-page story): I’m calling about the county commissioners’ decision to not offer incentives for increased density to encourage affordable housing. I don’t disagree with their decision, but some comments made by the commissioners about their decision were surprising. One said that affordable housing might attract people who would go to work in other counties. Well, how do you stop that anywhere? She also equated affordable housing with government subsidies. Really? Another commissioner related affordable housing to people’s willingness to work. Really? Really? Guess I was expecting a more educated decision-making process. Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised.
Governor could offer money
I’m calling in reference to an article in Dec. 30’s Chronicle. I’m reading about the Academy of Environmental Science and I do hope they receive the support they need (the front-page “In Brief” item). It’s a good school, does good things and the school needs to raise $350,000 by Jan. 31. Just think, if Ron DeSantis hadn’t spent $650,000 to send 50 people from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, he could have went ahead and allotted them the money, the (Academy) of Environmental Science, and still had some left over.
Don’t become a victim
Stat Cop here. Attention, all citizens: I told you so. Several burglaries occurred. You can read about it in part of today’s paper (Friday, Dec. 30’s Page A4 “For the Record”). Even a homicide, too (the front-page story, “Man dead after shooting; woman in custody”). Everybody needs to secure their stuff and if you see any suspicious activity, call 911. Have a good day. Don’t become a victim.
Women gaining equality
In the Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, Chronicle, the column “For the Record” (Page A4), which lists lawbreaking and other violations, it shows that the women are slowly but surely gaining equality in committing crimes – 14 for the males, 10 for the females.
Not confused
I’m responding to “Caller was perhaps confused” about the federal prison (Friday, Dec. 30’s Page A10 Sound Off). Well, I’m the caller and I was not confused. I worked in a state prison in the state of Florida and in many federal penitentiaries and, yes, they do wear suit jackets and they do allow the inmates to have little TVs in their cells and little cookers, small ones. Yes, they do. I suggest what you go to see is not really what you’re going to see. You really do need to see the inside facts.
One fact omitted
I’m calling about Dec. 30’s Sound Off, “Letter pointed out truth” (Page A11). Again here’s another example of … leaving out the important facts about Oliver North. His conviction was overturned. All charges were dismissed in 1991. Everything was vacated and that’s the truth. All convictions were overturned. That is the truth about Mr. North. He was wrongly convicted.
No Model T in 1929
In the Sound Off of Friday, Dec. 30, it says, “Remodeling shelter isn’t wise” (Page A11). The person goes on to say that it is as sensible as remodeling a 1929 Model T Ford. Well, if my elderly memory serves me correctly, the last Model T was made in either 1927 or 1928.
Governor did right thing
Over the COVID crisis, Florida did no worse than California, and California was completely locked down. China’s been locked down for two years and as soon as they let people out, now everybody has COVID. So Gov. DeSantis did the right thing. He didn’t say it was illegal for people to wear masks or get the vaccine; he just made it legal for people who didn’t want to wear a face mask or get the vaccine to be able to have the freedom to do that. The only people who don’t agree with him are the people…who refuse to look at the studies. I believed – like I think everybody did believe – the CDC and the government for the first two months, but then the studies started coming out around the country that were completely and totally ignored…
Springs overcrowded
Three Sisters Springs is just getting overwhelmed. It’s ridiculous. There’s too many people there. It’s going to destroy it. Some kind of regulation has to be done. It’s ridiculous. I hope the city has enough sense not to destroy the good thing they have going by being too greedy and allowing everybody and their brother – commercial companies and everything – to operate here.
Clean up trash, litter
The department of transportation, that director should be ashamed of himself … to not clean up along the roads. He’s not doing his job. The fact of the matter is, he rides the roads here in Citrus County and has to be aware of the trash that has accumulated, especially on (U.S.) 41 between Inverness and Dunnellon. We have many problems here in Citrus County with litter.