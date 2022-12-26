It’s no surprise
I’m calling in reference to the (front-page) headline on Dec. 23’s Chronicle, “Citrus 37th in state for child well-being.” Well, to anybody that reads any publication at all, that shouldn’t be a surprise. When Rick Scott was governor for eight years, he left this state with a surplus of money and the way he did that was taking from the most vulnerable. And right here, you can see that children were one of them. I don’t see Gov. DeSantis doing anything to improve the situation, either, even though he touts everything he does as freedom for Floridians. So, I guess the kids here, they have the freedom to get sick and not to have any health care. All-righty, have a good day.
Florida not very good at a lot
In reference to the article, “Citrus 37th in state for child well-being” (Friday, Dec. 23’s front-page story): Let’s see, what were we also, No. 44 in economic well-being, 34th in education and 29th for health? Oh, my goodness. Well, you know, Florida, in general, is not very good in really any of that.
Take care of captive animals
This Sound Off is about killing the bear (Friday, Dec. 23’s Page A3 story, “Bear fatally shot after escape, attack on zookeeper”) … if you put these animals in captivity and don’t take care of them properly, they will strike out at you. And this comes from somebody that worked “The Greatest Show on Earth” and took care of elephants and tigers.
Snowbirds will be to blame soon
Regarding the article in Sound Off on Dec. 23 titled “It just gets worse and worse” (Page A9): I’m waiting for the Floridians to blame the snowbirds for the $6.5 billion we dump into your economy every year. You should be thanking us, not badmouthing us.
Google it
We have a modern invention called Google and you can Google the top fires, the top tornadoes, the top floods, the top hurricanes – all the disasters that are natural that you think man has caused – and you know what’s interesting that you’ll see? It’s the majority of the fires, tornadoes, floods, hurricanes and things of that nature were more dangerous and more damaging and more frequent going back to the 1800s and the early 1900s. Matter of fact, it seems like the frequency and the damage that hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and wildfires are doing today are a lot less damaging than they were 50 years ago and a lot less frequent.
Vote board out of office
Citrus County has record revenue coming in via taxes. Now look at your property tax bill, which keeps rising. Let’s vote every incumbent out of office for wasting our tax dollars.
Board needs to read paper
So, here it is, Christmas weekend’s coming up and as we travel down (U.S.) 41 through Inverness to Dunnellon, the trash on the road is still here and the couches on the side of the road are still here. Some of this material has been sitting here for a couple of months. Do our county commissioners not look at the editorial (Sound Offs) and see what the people are saying that don’t show up at those 1 o’clock in the afternoon meetings when most of us working-class people are working? How convenient for them not to hear what the public has to say. Well, maybe if they read the editorials of the (Sound Off), they’ll get a little idea of how things need to be cleaned up. I’ve been here seven years and not once have I ever seen a prison crew go down the sides of the roads and pick up trash like many other states utilize. It’s cheap labor and it keeps them busy. At least we would have cleaner-looking roads and byways. Do something, county commissioners.