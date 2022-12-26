Sound Off logo 2021

I’m calling in reference to the (front-page) headline on Dec. 23’s Chronicle, “Citrus 37th in state for child well-being.” Well, to anybody that reads any publication at all, that shouldn’t be a surprise. When Rick Scott was governor for eight years, he left this state with a surplus of money and the way he did that was taking from the most vulnerable. And right here, you can see that children were one of them. I don’t see Gov. DeSantis doing anything to improve the situation, either, even though he touts everything he does as freedom for Floridians. So, I guess the kids here, they have the freedom to get sick and not to have any health care. All-righty, have a good day.

