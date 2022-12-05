Prison not enough punishment
(Re Thursday, Dec. 1’s front-page story): I have to somewhat agree with so many of my neighbors in Citrus County. According to social media, they are complaining that it is unfair that the Dunnellon man, Kelly Meggs, the leader of Florida’s Oath Keepers, is going to prison for committing seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. What is unfair, in my opinion, is because prison is not enough punishment for him … for being a traitor against the United States of America.
Man hasn’t learned his lesson
(Re Thursday, Dec. 1’s Page A3 story): I’m reading where a man was arrested for his fifth DUI for running a red light and driving with a suspended license and he only got a $30,000 bond. He shouldn’t even get a bond at all after five DUIs. What is the judge thinking? He’s just going to get out and do it again, obviously, if he hasn’t learned after five times. Crazy.
Leaders can’t enough tourists
This Sound Off is about the editorial Thursday, Dec. 1 (Page A9, titled “County population up dramatically”). Sorry, Chronicle, it’s too late for a smart plan. The one-sided growth plan will continue because our leaders can’t get enough tourist or growth money. Once-rural Citrus County is gone. We now have a more-and-less county. It takes more time to do the necessary things and we have less time for pleasure.
State needs to address bridge
In today’s Chronicle, Dec. 2, 2022, you have the (front-page) article on U.S. 41 widening and it mentions a mile stretch of U.S. 41 between State Road 44 and the Withlacoochee State Trail bridge going from two lanes to four lanes. So, in my mind, I’m driving up (U.S.) 41 and I’m on, say, the new four-lane road and now I come to that Withlacoochee State Trail bridge. Is this going to bottleneck into just a two-lane (road) – one each way, one lane in each direction again – and create more problems? Nobody seems to spell out exactly what’s going to happen with above the bridge. We know what’s going to happen below the bridge, so to speak, but what’s going to happen? Is that going to be creating more problems? I sure hope not.
We need to build each other up
I am responding to a Sound Off, “People entitled to point of view” (Friday, Dec. 2, Page A11). This person says, “I (totally) disagree with you … it’s the people’s point of view and they’re entitled to it, whether you like it or not. If you don’t like it … don’t read (it).” Well, I had to laugh out loud. I am the person who called in and said that we need more commonsense commentary and this Sound Off absolutely proves my point. To the person that called in this Sound Off: How am I going to know if I don’t like what I’m reading until I read it? Your statement was, “If you don’t like it, don’t read it.” Well, I’m not going to know if I like it or not until I read it. Once again, yes, everybody’s entitled to their opinion, but it would be nice to get a little bit more commonsense-centrist things that help and build each other up comments.
Get a digital phone
I’m responding to Sound Off, like I did in the past, to all these people complaining about robocalls: It’s very simple. If you buy the AT&T digital phone, if they’re not in your Caller ID, the call will not go through. It’s very simple. The AT&T digital phone set has as many headsets as you want. They sell them in Walmart and Amazon. Again, if they’re not in your directory, they cannot get through. So you can stop the robocalls.
Need a sit down restaurant in Homosassa
It’s been awhile, but why can we not get a sit-down, nice restaurant that is open after 2 o’clock in the afternoon in the Sugarmill Woods area? (U.S.) 98 and (U.S.) 19 would be a good spot to put it. Ask for Bob Evans. Ask for anybody to come out here. I get tired of running all the way into Crystal River to get something to eat after 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Oh, I know what we can do: We’re supposed to have a county commissioner that represents this part of the county. Ask what kind of a restaurant he wants. I’ll bet you, by golly, we would get it within six months or it might even be six weeks.
Political bias showing
Since the arrival of the Chronicle’s new editor, conservative political bias is very obvious to most of its readers, especially in the “Other Voices” and “Varying Voices” columns that are full of opinions and false facts written by authors with skeptical credibility. I am surprised that your editor would print opinions that wouldn’t even match the standards of The Associated Press … I find ourselves reading the Chronicle less and less and skipping articles as each month goes by.
Love of freedoms
So many of our neighbors here in Citrus County continuously talk about their love of freedom. Sadly, the only freedoms most of them love are the ones that agree with their religion, religious and political views.
Seeking charity in need of clothes
Can someone give me the name of a charity where I can donate gently-used men’s and women’s clothing where it will be given directly to someone who needs it rather than just sitting in a thrift store?