- I’m responding to the Sound Off, “Leave us alone and go after speeders” (Wednesday, Dec. 14, Page A11). Yes, we should go after speeders, but you broke the law. You did not come to a complete stop. Therefore, you got a ticket and you deserve it. Don’t want to hear your excuses and your crying.
- I’m calling regarding that lady that called about the $300 ticket they got for a rolling stop. A rolling stop is very dangerous. If you see cars with dented sides, that was usually at a four-stop-sign corner and somebody just had a rolling stop. A stop sign means stop, whether you’re out in the country or you’re in the city. She also says, “We were wrong,” and I see it as a different way. The husband was wrong. He was the driver. She was not the driver, so he was wrong. Perhaps your anger is misplaced at the police instead of your husband for not driving properly.
- I’m responding to the Sound Off in Dec. 14’s paper in regard to Meadowcrest. I had a same incident happen to me. At 6:30 in the morning, I was driving down Meadowcrest Boulevard. I pulled up to the stop sign. I saw the sheriff’s cruiser sitting on the side of the road. I stopped, proceeded through the stop sign and the sheriff’s deputy stopped me and said I had run the stop sign. OK, so then he issued a warning ticket for running the stop sign and, too, for stopping over the line. Now how could I conceivably do both?
