- (Re the Page C4 Advertisement): On the back page of the Commentary pages in the Chronicle on Sunday, Oct. 30, is the issue put out by the Democrats about Republicans doing away with Social Security and Medicare, which I have never heard any Republicans state this or have I never heard the governor state.
- About 20 years ago, there was a really famous comedian who was a really smart guy. His name was George Carlin and he did a bit: “They’re coming for your Social Security. They’re coming for your retirement.” Everybody laughed and they thought it was a big joke. Well, guess what? It’s not a big joke…People, wake up. You got a nice cost-of-living raise this year, but what are you going to do when they take it all away? Beware. Happy Halloween.
- As a senior citizen on Social Security and Medicare. I paid for it my whole life. It is one of the things that is helping me with retirement. Now I hear (they’re) going to do away with Social Security and Medicare. They have attacked Obamacare, which all of a sudden they don’t want to call it that. But I blame the other senior citizens who sit back and have one excuse after another and then they get out there and moan about inflation and why Social Security isn’t going up. Well, then you’d better look at who you vote for because it’s not going to be there. So you won’t have to complain that you don’t have more from it.
