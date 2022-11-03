- This is about “Hot Corner – Social Security” (Wednesday, Nov. 2, Page A10). These are nothing more than old political scare tactics still in use: “They’re going to throw granny off the cliff, stop Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid.” These scare tactics have been going on for years. Usually gets them a few votes – don’t let it be yours.
- In response to “Hot Corner – Social Security”: All these things about Republicans taking away Social Security are nothing but fabrication before this election to deter people from voting. They cannot take away your Social Security.
- Shame on the Chronicle for publishing a Sound Off section about Republicans ending Social Security, without correction. This statement has earned four Pinocchios from most news organizations and comes around every election cycle. The latest is based on Sen. Scott’s plan to rescue America, which called for evaluation – not elimination – of all government programs every five years. This plan was soundly rejected by Republican leadership and has no merit.
- I’m responding to Sound Off’s “Hot Corner – Social Security”: Why are you people panicking for? They cannot take your Social Security away without an act of Congress. It’s not going to happen. This is just a ploy to get people to vote against one party to another. That’s all that is. Stop panicking and stop listening to everything you hear.
