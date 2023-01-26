- I don’t know where the resident in Citrus County that lives here is that thinks we have the “Worst sheriff ever” (in Wednesday, Jan. 25’s Page A9 Sound Off). I don’t know where he lives, but evidently he doesn’t live in Crystal River because you see his deputies all the time sitting on the sides of the road. They’re out there, especially on (U.S.) 19 where people are speeding. I don’t know where he lives, but they’re out there. They’re out there everywhere. You might not see them directly, but they’re sitting a little ways off the road and, you know, watching the speeders or whatever. I don’t know where you live, but evidently you don’t live in Crystal River.
- For one thing, I’ve been reading the paper and it said we have the “Worst sheriff ever.” I say I don’t think so. For one thing, he’s doing an excellent job with his deputies. You don’t have to always see Mike on the scene. He’s doing an excellent job getting these druggies off the street. People need to understand and think what they’re saying before they write in the paper. Him and his deputies are doing an excellent job and I appreciate them, so God bless Mike.
- I’d like to add to the article here of (Wednesday, Jan. 25’s Page A9 Sound Off), “Where’s the sheriff?” Well, that is very true and my understanding is that there is a law for no tractor-trailers to be parked in front of homes in Citrus County. In my neighborhood…the whole area here now with tractor trailers parked all over on the weekends and some are here just every day. It’s getting ridiculous. We’re getting to look like a truck stop. We pay good taxes to have our decent neighborhood and now we’ve got these big 18-wheelers just parked all over. I think the sheriff’s (deputies), when they’re on patrol and they see these vehicles there, they should do something about it. It’s not fair.
