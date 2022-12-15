- I just saw the headline on Wednesday, Dec. 14’s paper, “Sticker shock: $22M for animal shelter.” Really? I know animals are important. I have one. She’s eating her breakfast right now. But $22 million on an animal shelter when there’s people living in the woods and the veterans need help? How about we start thinking about the guys and ladies that are living in the woods in tents and have no place to go? Why don’t we build them a shelter? What do you think? Might happen? I don’t think so. Have a nice day. God bless and merry Christmas.
- Responding to Sound Off (about) “Sticker shock: $22M for animal shelter.” Well, when you procrastinate, procrastinate and keep waiting years and years, what do you think the price is going to do, go down? It’s going to go up like everything else. Find some money. Cut back on other areas and find the money. That’s the bottom line.
- OK, BOCC and the citizens of Citrus County, let’s get over the shock of the 21st century with the new animal shelter of $22-plus million. The primary feature is expandable, expandable, expandable. I have now lived in Citrus County for a half-century and we have had Cat 1, 75-mph winds on three occasions. The new shelter will be well inland and some wind risk needs to be taken to reach an appropriate price point. The BOCC needs to have a workshop with this architect and find accommodation to go forward.
- Why did the Chronicle reporter, Michael Bates, suppress the news that Tocol Engineering from Green Cove Springs is the one that came up with the sticker shock of $22 million for the animal shelter? I’m sure there are engineering and architectural firms in Citrus County that could do the job. Why do we have to go outside the district?
- Twenty-two million dollars? Boy, that’s a hard pill to swallow. Why don’t they just remodel the old shelter?
- I have supported Humane Societies for 60 years of my life, no matter where I’ve lived, and I’ve lived all over the United States. I suggest to everyone Google “house for sale for $22 million” and see what you can buy in Florida for $22 million. I can’t believe anybody would even put forth a plan like that. Spay and neuter is important and I will support the Humane Society. I take dog food to them when I can. I’m retired, so I don’t have a lot. But we need some sanity here and I realize that the people running this county have seen that, too, so I’m glad. I love the Chronicle and I’d like to remind everyone in Florida that we’re third in the United States for homelessness and that doesn’t include animals. That’s just people and children. That’s what we need to concentrate on.
- Reading the front page of the paper today, $22 million for a dog shelter? What is this? Unreal. What are they going to have, elevators, air-conditioning and saunas? Why can’t they take one of these old buildings like the old Winn-Dixie at Meadowcrest? Has perfect parking lot for deliveries and that is a huge enough building to build an animal shelter. We’ve got other derelict, empty shopping centers. Use those buildings and it won’t cost $22 million for them. This is unreal. This is inflating everything so they can grab us on taxes.
- Regarding the animal shelter: The price is outrageous…but I realize that all building costs have gone up. How about building an addition onto what you have and remodeling it or buying a solid, cement-block building that is maybe off the road somewhere, like out of the way in the country where the property isn’t expensive, or just remodeling something. It should be a whole lot less money. Good luck. Please put your thinking caps on and decide if it really has to be a brand-new building instead of a remodeled one.
- That’s right, the Chronicle has informed all you lovely taxpayers and donators that the animal shelter’s minimum cost would be $22 million, as high was $35 million. The interesting thing is that the county commissioners instructed the designer to come up with a plan for $9 million. And what’s even more interesting is our chairwoman, Ruth Schlabach, which wasn’t mentioned in the Chronicle…basically was giving it her OK to move forward and we’d cut costs where we could. Lucky for us, the other four county commissioners were very concerned about the taxpayers’ dollars and didn’t want to move forward with a plan that exceeded the $9 million that was planned.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 26
-
Jan 2
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 30
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 27
-
Mar 6