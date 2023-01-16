- I’m responding to the (Sunday, Jan. 15, Page C4) Sound Off where it says the “Man shouldn’t be charged,” according to the person complaining about the poisoning of the neighbors’ cats and dog that were running stray on his property. He has no right to kill those animals whatsoever. They could be pet animals. It doesn’t mean they don’t belong to the neighbors. He should be charged and he should go to jail or maybe even prison, accordingly, period.
- Where do we get in line to (talk to) Citrus County’s latest animal serial killer, along with the caller that said the pet owners need to go to jail? I’d like to talk to them, too. See ya!
- I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off in Sunday, Jan. 15’s paper, “Man shouldn’t be charged.” I am shocked. I thought I’d seen and read or heard everything and here comes along a person who thinks that it’s OK to poison animals because they wander into somebody else’s yard. I have raccoons, I have possums, I have squirrels along with neighbors’ cats that come into my yard. Is it OK if I poison them all? My neighbors’ kids, they cut through the yard. Should I go ahead and poison them, too, because they’re making a nuisance of themselves? I don’t know who this person is – and I can understand why they wouldn’t ever sign their name – but I just hope that this person is one of the few and not the majority, because personally, this person frightens me and also makes me very angry at the same time.
- In response to the Sound Off, “More to the story” (Sunday, Jan. 15, Page C3): It was about the neighbors’ cats and dog running around the guy’s property that poisoned them. If the dogs and cats are running around, call Animal Control. You can call them and they will come pick the animal up and fine the person for letting the animal run around loose without a license. That’s all you had to do was call Animal Control.
- I’m calling in about the controversy over cats. First of all, roaming cats are a nuisance to everyone. They destroy innocent creatures, they constantly hunt, they kill for fun and you cannot possibly control a cat outside of keeping it in your house. As for me, I put a live trap out, I put cat food in the bloody thing and if I trap your cat, you can say goodbye to it. If it’s on my property or walking on my car, I promise you, you will not see it again. I will live trap it. I will not poison it, but I will get rid of the bloody thing. So keep your cats in your own property where they belong, not being a nuisance to everyone else. That’s all I’ve got to say about cats. Can’t stand the doggone things.
