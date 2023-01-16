- (Re Saturday, Jan. 14’s front-page story, “Rep. Bilirakis: Funding secured for new $15M vet clinic in Citrus County”): How wonderful that our county is going to have a new veterans clinic. I think a good location would be Homosassa or the Homosassa Springs area. It would be near the city of Crystal River and not far from Inverness. That way it would also be close to where our homeless population lives.
- Being a veteran, I’m reading Saturday’s paper and I realize with excitement that they’ve got $15 million secured to build a new veterans clinic in Citrus County. Pretty exciting! Then I think about it’s going to take $22 million to build an animal shelter. Are we getting a really good deal at $15 million for a veterans clinic or are we paying too much for an animal shelter? Or is it that the animals are more important than the veterans? I’m having trouble figuring that one out, but it is a question that should be answered.
- I am an 86-year-old veteran. I read your article this morning in the paper about Mr. Bilirakis, the representative, and I’d just like to say that in all the years I’ve been going to VA (clinics) after leaving the Marine Corps, I have had plenty of good and super medical care. I’d just like to say that I give Mr. Bilirakis a real great “Semper Fi,” because he’s always made his commitments work. I’m a former resident from down in Pasco County and he always did what he intended to do. So for his banner, I would say “Semper Fi” – what we always called in the Marine Corps, and that is “always faithful” – as he’s always been faithful for what he says he will do. I see that it’s going to be a terrific benefit for all the veterans here in Citrus County by having a man of him and his word taking care of a lot of our functional medical problems.
