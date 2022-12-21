- The people of Citrus County have the right to hear and understand that proverbial elephant in the room when the construction of a new animal shelter is discussed: the policy requirements and history of the conditions of euthanasia. There is no doubt the current conditions of the shelter warrant significant improvements, primarily for the safety and welfare of the animals as well as the staff and volunteers, but it is necessary to make these changes within the boundaries of its current mission…(With) the campaign for increased space needs and specialty rooms, we are being misled from being a traditional animal shelter to a kill-free, assisted-living retirement home for the ever-increasing number of abandoned or abused animals. When the euthanasia process in an animal shelter such as Citrus County is in place, understood and compassionately adhered to, there is a reasonable and affordable number of rooms and resources. When it is not enforced, there are cages in the office spaces and a lack of supplies. Certain commissioners need to…understand that euthanasia must be openly discussed before a state-of-the-art, designer-priced facility is underway.
- I note that there is a lot of discussion, both in Sound Off and in other parts of the Chronicle, about the proposed $22 million animal shelter. Well, I just wanted to add this: That $22 million would build about 88 human shelters. A human shelter is known as a home.
- Let’s not let the new Central Ridge animal shelter become another County Road 491 four-lane project from State Road 44 to County Road 486. In 1995, workshops were held for the four-lane project and in 1996, plans were put in place that were scrapped. In 2013 and 2014, a new animal shelter was discussed and the can was kicked down the road. Both these infrastructure projects need to be completed ASAP. We know that government moves at a snail’s pace, but reach down and turn the snail in the right direction.
