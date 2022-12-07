- This is for the gentleman who was unhappy that Medicare doesn’t cover the shingles vaccine (Sunday, Dec. 4’s Page C3 Sound Off, “Medicare coverage isn’t great”). Medicare A and B does not cover the shingles vaccine, but Medicare Part D does. And starting Jan. 1, there will be no co-pay for the shingles vaccine if you have Medicare Part D. Some Medicare Advantage plans also cover shingles. So I hope you can get this in the paper by Wednesday, because that’s when the open season for Medicare ends. So, good luck to this gentleman.
- In response to the Sound Off caller indicating that Medicare did not cover shingles vaccines: Due to the Inflation Reduction Act, that will now be covered as part of your Medicare prescription drug coverage effective Jan. 1, 2023. All recommended vaccines such as shingles, pneumonia, etc., will now be covered. So just wait a few more weeks and go back and get your shot.
- In response to “Plans are satisfactory” (Monday, Dec. 5’s Page A7 Sound Off) who’s talking very good about Medicare Advantage plans. Yes, it’s good for you, but my questions for you are: How much are your medications if they’re Tier 3 or Tier 4? Also, if you needed to go to Shands or a Tampa hospital or Sloan Cancer Center in Tampa, is your insurance going to cover that? Why don’t you ask them those three questions because I would like to know what your answer is, especially about the medications. And would you need a referral to go to Shands Hospital or could you just go? Please find out. I’m curious.
- My neighbor is a snowbird and when he had Medicare Advantage, they told him that when he came South they couldn’t give him a doctor, so every time he was sick to just go to the emergency (room). Not a good idea.
