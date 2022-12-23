- This is for all of you idiots out there that do not know what to do when there is an emergency vehicle coming down the road with lights flashing and sirens on: You are supposed to pull over to the right and stop. People are not doing this. Too many times, I have seen people just keep flying down the road. Please pull over and stop.
- Great new information regarding vehicle equipment and huge auto insurance savings: The auto manufacturers have developed an ingenious method for alerting those around you which way you will turn. There is a clever little lever on the left of your steering wheel that goes up and down for right and left turns. Beyond belief is a gauge on the instrument panel that gives you your speed, enabling you to obey the posted speed limits. Oh, and this is going to blow your mind, there even is a pedal on the floorboard that will bring you to a complete stop at either a red light or a stop sign. Can you believe all these incredible accommodations?...They even have a harness contraption that when you buckle up, it prevents you from being thrown through the windshield during a crash…If all drivers utilized these amazing features, we would reduce our auto insurance premium by 40%. What a nice Christmas present!
- To the animal in the white truck behind me this morning at the corner of Norvell Bryant and Lecanto Highway: I apologize for not noticing the light had changed. However, a 4-second, loud blare of your horn is totally unnecessary. Just a beep – that’s all it takes. It’s the Christmas season; try being nice, not mean.
